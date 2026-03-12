Chiefs Ground the 'Hawks in Intense 3-2 Wednesday Night Win

Published on March 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs returned home on Wednesday night for the final TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway of the season featuring Spokane Chiefs defenseman and Toronto Maple Leafs' prospect Nathan Mayes.

The visiting Portland Winterhawks were first on the board on the power play at 9:25 of the first through Jordan Duguay's 20th of the season.

Spokane's Coco Armstrong tied the game early in the second, also on the power play. With the initial shot on the play, Ossie McIntyre picked up an assist along with Sam Oremba.

Tyus Sparks scored for the second straight game later in the second to give the Chiefs the lead. Logan Wormald provided an assist, with tonight his 300th career WHL regular season game.

Portland talisman Alex Weiermair scored his team-leading 35th of the season shorthanded to tie the game late in the second.

Ethan Hughes played the hero, scoring the lone goal of the third period to give the Chiefs a much-needed win. Hughes' nine goals on the season are a career-high for the Edmonton native.

With a goal and several key defensive blocks down the stretch, Coco Armstrong earned first star of the game. The Chiefs fired 35 shots to just 22 for the visitors, with both teams striking once on the power play.

Spokane's final five games of the regular season are all against Seattle and Tri-City, starting with Friday night's contest against the Thunderbirds at home. Doors will open early at 4:30 PM for the Bud Light Law Enforcement Exhibition Game. The first 2,000 fans at the game will receive a Spokane Comets Retro Bobblehead courtesy of Coca-Cola, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 PM between the Chiefs and Thunderbirds. Tickets still available at SpokaneChiefs.com.

