Three-Goal Third Period Lifts Pats to 4-2 Road Win over Hurricanes

Published on March 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge, Alta - The Regina Pats broke open a tight game with three third-period goals to defeat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-2 on Wednesday night at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

In a low-scoring first period, with no goals until the final five minutes, the Pats set the tone on the road in Lethbridge when Zach Lansard opened the scoring at 16:14. Reese Hamilton kickstarted the play with a long pass up ice to Keets Fawcett, creating a partial 2-on-1. Fawcett then slid the puck to a cutting Lansard, who beat Hurricanes netminder Leif Oaten for the game's first goal. The Regina lead didn't last long, however, as Lethbridge responded just over a minute later. Kade Duell finished off a play he started in the Pats' zone, beating Marek Schlenker along the ice at 17:49. It was as tight as it gets through 20 minutes, with shots even at six apiece and neither team capitalizing on a combined three power-play opportunities.

The tight game continued through a scoreless middle frame, with the shot total an even 16-16 after 40 minutes. The Hurricanes were awarded the lone power play in the period, but Schlenker stood tall to keep the game tied throughout the man advantage and beyond. The 19-year-old turned aside several Grade-A chances generated by Lethbridge. Regina thought it had the goal-ahead goal early in the period off the stick of Ruslan Karimov, but it was waved off, and neither side was able to break through the rest of the frame.

With 20 minutes to play, the goals came in bunches. Connor Bear got things started in the third period, providing a key goal that initially didn't appear to cross the line but was eventually ruled good at 5:52. Three minutes later, Ellis Mieyette got on the board with his first goal since January 21 in Edmonton, doubling the Pats' lead at 8:57. Lethbridge pulled back within one with a quick response at 10:15, but that is as close as the Hurricanes would get. Zach Moore secured his fifth empty net goal of the season at 19:51 to seal a 4-2 road victory for Regina - their 25th win of the season.

With the result, the Pats improved to 25-30-7-1 on the year. Pats' Schlenker stopped 19 of 21 shots he faced. At the other end, Hurricanes netminder Oaten turned aside 21 of 24 shots. The final shots on goal were 25-21 in favour of Regina. On special teams, both teams went scoreless, going 0-for-3 on the night.

Most notably, Mieyette picked up his eighth multi-point game of the season.

FINAL: Regina Pats 4, Lethbridge Hurricanes 2

THE GOALS

First Period

Pats 1-0 - #57 Zach Lansard (22), assisted by #10 Keets Fawcett & #6 Reese Hamilton at 16:14

Hamilton fired a bank pass the length of the ice to Fawcett, who dished the puck across to Lansard, and he buried it at 16:14.

Hurricanes 1-1 - #9 Kade Duell (17), assisted by #16 Easton Daneault, & #29 Owen Berge at 17:49

Duell snapped a pass to Berge, and he shuffled it to Daneault down low. Spinning around in front, Daneault slid a backdoor pass to Duell, who scored to tie the game at 17:49.

Second Period

No scoring.

Third Period

Pats 2-1 - #20 Connor Bear (7), assisted by #21 Ellis Mieyette at 5:52

Winning a puck battle in the Hurricanes' left corner, Mieyette popped the puck out in front to Bear, and he made no mistake to give Regina the lead at 5:52.

Pats 3-1 - #21 Ellis Mieyette (10), assisted by #49 Dayce Derkatch, & #23 Aiden Wagner at 8:57

Wagner fed the puck down low to Derkatch behind the net, who calmly walked out front before sliding a pass across the crease to Mieyette, doubling the lead at 8:57.

Hurricanes 3-2 - #12 Tyden Lafournaise (10), assisted by #11 Kyle Heger, & #14 Jake Evans at 10:15

After a Heger point shot was blocked in the slot, Lafournaise scooped up the loose puck and beat Schlenker five-hole at 10:15.

Pats 4-2 - #18 Zach Moore (10), (unassisted, ENG) at 19:51

Off a defensive-zone faceoff, Moore picked up a bouncing puck and fired it the length of the ice into the empty net at 19:51.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 6 - 10 - 9 - 25 Hurricanes: 6 - 10 - 5 - 21

Power Plays

Pats: 0/3 Hurricanes: 0/3

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 19 saves on 21 shots Hurricanes: Leif Oaten - 21 saves on 24 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #21 Ellis Mieyette (1G, 1A) Second Star: #9 Kade Duell (1G) Third Star: #35 Marek Schlenker (19 saves)

COMING UP

The Pats return to the Brandt Centre on Saturday, March 14 to face the Prince Albert Raiders at 6:00 p.m., before wrapping up the weekend in Moose Jaw on Sunday, March 15 with a 2:00 p.m. puck drop against the Warriors.

