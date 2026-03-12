Iginla Scores in Overtime as Rockets Edge Royals 2-1

Published on March 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets left wing Tomas Poletin

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets left wing Tomas Poletin(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets won their first home overtime game this season with a 2-1 victory over the Victoria Royals Wednesday night. Tij Iginla scored the overtime winner, while Tomas Poletin recorded a goal and an assist in the win. Goaltender Harrison Boettiger also shined for Kelowna, turning aside 30 shots. With the victory, the Rockets clinched home-ice advantage for the first round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs.

GAME SUMMARY

The first period featured fairly low-event hockey, with both teams playing a structured defensive game and limiting high-danger chances. Each side generated a few looks, but goaltenders Harrison Boettiger and Jake Pilon were sharp early, turning aside everything they faced to keep the game scoreless through twenty minutes.

Victoria broke the deadlock early in the second period when Hayden Moore (18) scored at 5:15 to give the Royals a 1-0 lead. The Rockets answered quickly on the powerplay as Tomas Poletin (20) scored on a breakaway at 7:23, tying the game at one off a pass from Parker Alcos. Kelowna controlled much of the period offensively, heavily outshooting Victoria as Pilon was forced to make several key stops to keep the game even.

Both teams tightened up defensively again in the third period as the pace slowed and scoring chances were limited. Boettiger and Pilon continued their strong performances in goal, turning aside everything they saw, as neither team could find a breakthrough in regulation. Kelowna pushed the play late but couldn't solve Pilon, sending the game to overtime.

The Rockets needed just over three minutes in overtime to finish the comeback. Tij Iginla (40) scored at 3:28, beating Pilon five-hole to win the game for the Rockets. Mazden Leslie and Tomas Poletin earned assists on the goal to give Kelowna the 2-1 overtime victory.

Goaltender Harrison Boettiger was excellent in net, stopping 30 of 31 shots in the victory. He was named the WHL's Top Performer of the Night across the league.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 41 | Victoria 31

Power Play: Kelowna 1/2 | Victoria 0/4

Faceoffs: Kelowna 26 | Victoria 30

UP NEXT

The Rockets will take on the Kamloops Blazers in a home-and-home series this weekend. The first game will be played Friday at Prospera Place with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 PM PST. Tickets for that game are available at selectyourtickets.com. The Rockets will then head to the Sandman Centre on Saturday to take on the Blazers. That game will be available for free on Victory+ and on the radio on 104.7 The Lizard.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.