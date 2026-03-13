Broncos Announce RE/MAX: be a Superhero for Children's Miracle Network

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are calling on fans to unleash their inner superhero.

The Broncos are excited to announce RE/MAX: Be a Superhero for Children's Miracle Network on Saturday, March 14 at 7:00 PM when the Broncos host the Saskatoon Blades at the InnovationPlex.

For one night, the InnovationPlex will transform into a superhero headquarters as the Broncos suit up in special superhero-themed jerseys, with players also wearing superhero capes during warmups to bring comic-book excitement to Broncos fans of all ages.

Following the game, the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned online, with all proceeds supporting Children's Miracle Network and helping provide life-saving care for children and families across Saskatchewan.

"The impact that Canada's Children's Hospitals Foundation has on families across this province is truly remarkable," said Dominic LePan, Senior Manager of Business Operations & Corporate Partnerships for the Swift Current Broncos. "Through the incredible support of organizations like RE/MAX and the generosity of communities across Saskatchewan, children who are facing some of the toughest battles imaginable are able to receive life-saving care and support. We're proud to be part of an initiative that helps save so many young lives and gives families hope when they need it most."

The evening will also celebrate the incredible impact of Children's Miracle Network and the courage of children and families who rely on the care provided by Saskatchewan's children's hospitals. Across the Western Hockey League, teams have raised over $415,000 over the past three seasons in support of Children's Miracle Network hospitals.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, wear their favourite superhero gear, and help make a difference while enjoying a night of WHL action as the Broncos take on the Blades.

Tickets for the game are available now at The Stable or online at scbroncos.com.







