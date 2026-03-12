Slow start sinks Americans in Kamloops

Published on March 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kamloops, B.C. - The Tri-City Americans (26-32-4-1) got off to a slow start Wednesday night, falling behind 4-0 after the opening 20 minutes in an eventual 6-1 loss to the Kamloops Blazers (29-22-7-5) at the Sandman Centre.

Kamloops opened the scoring 7:32 into the game. Cooper Moore gathered the puck behind the Americans net and worked it in front for JP Hurlbert who quickly fired a shot over the glove of Xavier Wendt.

Less than two minutes later Tommy Lafreniere took a pass in the left faceoff circle and picked the corner over the blocker shoulder of Wendt to extend the lead.

In the final minutes of the period Jordan Keller deflected a point shot at 17:54 before Vit Zahejsky snapped a shot through the legs of an Americans defenseman off the rush, sending the Blazers to the intermission with a 4-0 lead. Ryan Grout took over in the Americans net to start the second period.

Just under eight minutes into the second, Ty Bonkowski intercepted a pass from behind the Tri-City net and poked the puck through the five hole of Grout to put the Blazers ahead 5-0. Ty Coupland then rounded out the scoring for Kamloops with 3:15 left in the period, deflecting a pass off his skate and in as the Blazers carried a 6-0 advantage into the third.

Tri-City's lone goal of the night came in the third when Cruz Pavao leaned into a one timer from the left circle, beating Logan Edmonstone just moments after an Americans power play expired. Jakub Vanecek and Jake Gudelj drew assists on the goal.

That was the final goal of the game as the Americans fell 6-1 with the shots 35-22 Kamloops.

The Americans play their fourth straight road game on Friday when they return to Portland to meet the Winterhawks (28-28-5-1), before returning to the Toyota Center and hosting the Spokane Chiefs on Saturday.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.