Hawks Edged by Chiefs in 3-2 Contest
Published on March 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Jordan Duguay tallied his 20th goal of the season, and Alex Weiermair added his team-leading 35th, but the Winterhawks offense came up short against the Chiefs in Spokane.
Game #63: Portland (2) vs. Spokane (3)
SOG: POR (22) - SPO (35)
PP: POR (1/4) - SPO (1/5)
Saves: Štěbeták (32) - Esler (20)
SCORING:
POR - Jordan Duguay (20) from Nathan Free (power play)
SPO - Coco Armstrong (22) from Ossie McIntyre and Sam Oremba (power play)
SPO - Tyus Sparks (27) from Logan Wormald
POR - Alex Weiermair (35) from Max Pšenička and Ryan Miller (shorthanded)
SPO - Ethan Hughes (9) from Gavin Burcar and Cohen Harris
GAME SUMMARY:
The Portland Winterhawks opened the scoring in Wednesday's matchup on the power play. Alex Weiermair forced a turnover along the boards and kicked the puck back to Jordan Duguay at the blue line, who patiently picked his spot and buried his 20th goal of the season to give Portland a 1-0 lead after the first period.
The Spokane Chiefs evened the score just 1:18 into the second when Coco Armstrong went five-hole on the power play. Tyus Sparks added another goal midway through the period to give Spokane its first lead. Late in the frame, however, Weiermair answered shorthanded after collecting the puck in the offensive zone, beating three defenders with speed, and finishing with a slick backhand after a toe-drag move to tie the game.
In the third, Spokane earned a 5-on-3 power play, but Portland's penalty kill and Ondřej Štěbeták stood strong to keep the game level. Eventually, Ethan Hughes found the go-ahead goal through traffic in front of the net, and the Chiefs held on for a narrow 3-2 victory.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks return home on Friday night to host the Tri-City Americans for Fan Appreciation Night, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.
Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.
