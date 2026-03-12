Broncos Battle Hard But Fall in Shootout to Warriors

The Swift Current Broncos battled hard but fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Moose Jaw Warriors Wednesday night at the InnovationPlex.

Swift Current came out flying in the opening period, controlling the pace and spending plenty of time in the offensive zone. Their pressure paid off at 9:53 when Anthony Wilson scored his 14th of the season, finishing a play set up by Trae Wilke and Hudson Darby to give the Broncos a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The second period featured plenty of back-and-forth action. Moose Jaw tied the game early when Casey Brown scored shorthanded at 2:59. The Broncos responded quickly as Carter Moen restored the lead at 5:51, finishing a slick pass from behind the net by Sawyer Dingman with Zach Pantelakis also picking up an assist. The Warriors evened things up again late in the period when Kash Andresen scored at 17:12, but Swift Current answered just 42 seconds later. Brock Burch buried his third of the season off a cross-crease feed from Hyde Davidson to give the Broncos a 3-2 lead heading into the third.

Moose Jaw found the equalizer early in the final frame when Dominik Pavlik scored at 3:26. The Broncos controlled much of the remaining period and generated steady offensive-zone pressure but couldn't find the go-ahead goal, sending the game to overtime.

Both teams traded quality chances in overtime but neither side could break through, forcing a shootout. After the first two shooters from each team were stopped, Parker Rondeau gave the Broncos the lead with a goal in the third round. Moose Jaw answered to extend the shootout before Colt Carter scored in the fourth round to seal the win for the Warriors.

Swift Current outshot Moose Jaw 36-33 on the night and dominated the faceoff circle 37-22. Broncos goaltender Archer Cooke turned aside 30 of 33 shots and made several key saves to keep the game close. The Broncos finished 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Warriors went 0-for-1.

With the result, the Broncos move to 13-42-4-5 on the season. Swift Current will look to bounce back Friday when they travel to face the Saskatoon Blades in Saskatoon.







