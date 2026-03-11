Broncos Ready for Another Busy Week

Published on March 10, 2026

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos return to action this week with a three-game schedule that features a rivalry matchup and a home-and-home series against a provincial opponent.

This will be the sixth meeting between the two clubs this season, with Swift Current holding a 2-3 record in the season series. Moose Jaw enters the contest with a 22-34-5-2 record and has gone 3-7 in its last ten games. With the Warriors sitting just one point out of a playoff spot, they will come into the matchup hungry and desperate for points, setting up what should be an intense midweek battle.

The Broncos then travel north on Frida to face the Saskatoon Blades at SaskTel Centre in the first half of a home-and-home set. It will be the seventh meeting between the teams this season, with Swift Current currently holding a 1-4-0-1 record against Saskatoon. Despite the record, the recent matchups have been tight, including a 6-5 Blades shootout win on February 13 and a 4-3 Broncos victory on January 17.

The two teams will wrap up the series on Saturday night when the Blades visit the Broncos at the InnovationPlex for the eighth and final meeting of the season. While the Broncos are no longer in playoff contention, the game will provide an opportunity for the team to compete in front of their home crowd and close out the season series with pride.







