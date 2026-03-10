Royals Gear up Fore Home-And-Home Series with Giants

Published on March 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







It's another pair of away games for the Royals this week as they take on the Seattle Thunderbirds and Kelowna Rockets before returning home to face the Vancouver Giants on Friday.

This Friday, the Victoria Royals will host the Vancouver Giants for Indigenous Celebrations Night, presented by Western Coast Insurance, at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

The evening will recognize the LÃâ¢kÃ"ÃÂ·Ãâ¢Ã â¹Ãâ¢n peoples on whose territory the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre stands, celebrate local Indigenous culture while highlighting community partnerships that support ongoing reconciliation efforts. The evening of Indigenous celebration will feature live performances from the Esquimalt Singers & Dancers, taking place on the concourse at Gate 1 throughout the evening. All proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will benefit Surrounded by Cedar Child and Family Services, with an additional $500 contribution from Western Coast Insurance.

Tickets can be purchased for all March games at selectyourtickets.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.