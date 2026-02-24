Royals Open Road Swing Before Pink in the Rink Night at Home

Published on February 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







The Royals are on the road to Tri-City and Spokane this week before returning home to host the Portland Winterhawks in a double header this weekend. With playoffs in sight this is a big week for the Royals as the team looks to pick up points in tight standings with the Tri-City American's and the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Friday Night is Tech Night and the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre presented by the Victoria Data Society. Tech vendors will be set up in the concourse and the results of the Hackathon taking place in the comfort lounge from 9-3:00pm will be shared in game.

Saturday night marks the Royals' annual Pink in the Rink Night at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre, presented by Mayfair Optometric Clinic. The Royals will don specialty pink jerseys that are now live for auction, with all proceeds benefiting the Canadian Cancer Society's Vancouver Island Lodge in addition to 50/50 proceeds raised. The Victoria Royals have set a fundraising goal of $8,000 in support of the Vancouver Island Lodge, helping fund the essential programs and services they provide, visit the fundraising page to donate.

Fans can look forward to in several meaningful activations throughout the arena, including a dedication wall to honour loved ones impacted by cancer, Hockey Fights Cancer toques available for purchase in the team store, special in-game tributes, a ceremonial puck drop, and the return of the pink rink boards.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.