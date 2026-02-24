Game Preview: Game 57 at Oil Kings

February 24, 2026

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the seventh of eight matchups between the two central division clubs this season. Medicine Hat has a 3-2-0-1 record against Edmonton so far this year. Jonas Woo (5G, 5A) leads the team with 10 points against the Oil Kings.

2025-26 Season Series:

Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Feb 4 2026) Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Nov 7 2025) SO

Edmonton 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 16 2026) Medicine Hat 1 @ Edmonton 6 (Nov 1 2025)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Edmonton 2 (Jan 14 2026) SO Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 8 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Edmonton 3 (Feb 23 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 3 (Nov 22 2024)

Edmonton 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 21 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 1 (Nov 13 2024)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Edmonton 1 (Jan 11 2025) Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Nov 8 2024)

Edmonton 7 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 7 2024) Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Sep 21 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

39-9-5-3 35-15-3-2

Central - 1st Central - 2nd

East - 2nd East - 3rd

League - 3rd League - 5th

Home - 23-3-2-1 Home - 17-4-2-2

Away - 16-6-3-2 Away - 18-11-1-0

Last 10 - 7-1-2-0 Last 10 - 5-5-0-0

Streak - W3 Streak - L2

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

47-17-3-1 37-27-2-2

Central - 1st Central - 4th

East - 1st East - 7th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-12-0-1

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 16-15-2-1

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

Power Play: 31.1% (2nd) Power Play: 21.7% (13th)

Penalty Kill: 79.8% (6th) Penalty Kill: 79.3% (8th)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime on Saturday, February 21st in Co-op Place. Bryce Pickford (1G, 1A) and Yaroslav Bryzgalov (1G, 1A) led the team with two points each. Dayton Reschny and Liam Ruck also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Cash Christie made his WHL debut for the Tigers on Saturday night and had a great showing making 20 saves on 23 shots.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Liam Ruck (82) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.58)

Goals - Liam Ruck & Bryce Pickford (34) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.898)

Assists - Markus Ruck (64) Wins - Jordan Switzer (25)

PIMs - Cam Parr (91) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (2)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+55)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Liam Ruck - 82 (3rd)

Markus Ruck - 80 (4th)

Jonas Woo - 74 (9th)

Goals Liam Ruck - 34 (T-6th)

Bryce Pickford - 34 (T-6th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 64 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 48 (T-7th)

Jonas Woo - 48 (T-7th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 15 (T-1st)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 34 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 20 (T-7th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 2 (T-8th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 9 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 7 (T-6th)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-5th)

Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-2nd)

Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-10th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 91 (7th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +55 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +46 (7th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.58 (4th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 25 (1st)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-7th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Liam Ruck 7 Game Point Streak - 13 Points

Andrew Basha 7 Game Point Streak - 8 Points

Jonas Woo 6 Game Point Streak - 11 Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 5 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 48 Career Goals

Jordan Switzer 50 Career Wins 49 Career Wins

Veeti Väisänen 100 Career Games Played 98 Career Games Played

Dayton Reschny 50 Career Games Played 47 Career Games Played

Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 45 Career Assists

Bryce Pickford 150 Career Points 147 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3 OTW @ Calgary - Fri. Feb 27 7:00PM (MST)

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-0 W VS Calgary - Sat. Feb 28 7:00PM (MST)

VS Red Deer Rebels 10-1 W @ Regina - Tue. Mar 3 7:00 PM (ST)

VS Everett Silvertips 4-3 OTL @ Brandon - Wed. Mar 4 7:00 PM (CST)

@ Red Deer Rebels 5-4 OTL VS Red Deer - Fri. Mar 6 7:00PM (MST)







