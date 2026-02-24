Game Preview: Game 57 at Oil Kings
Published on February 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the seventh of eight matchups between the two central division clubs this season. Medicine Hat has a 3-2-0-1 record against Edmonton so far this year. Jonas Woo (5G, 5A) leads the team with 10 points against the Oil Kings.
2025-26 Season Series:
Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Feb 4 2026) Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Nov 7 2025) SO
Edmonton 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 16 2026) Medicine Hat 1 @ Edmonton 6 (Nov 1 2025)
Medicine Hat 3 @ Edmonton 2 (Jan 14 2026) SO Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 8 2025)
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 5 @ Edmonton 3 (Feb 23 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 3 (Nov 22 2024)
Edmonton 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 21 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 1 (Nov 13 2024)
Medicine Hat 6 @ Edmonton 1 (Jan 11 2025) Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Nov 8 2024)
Edmonton 7 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 7 2024) Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Sep 21 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Edmonton
39-9-5-3 35-15-3-2
Central - 1st Central - 2nd
East - 2nd East - 3rd
League - 3rd League - 5th
Home - 23-3-2-1 Home - 17-4-2-2
Away - 16-6-3-2 Away - 18-11-1-0
Last 10 - 7-1-2-0 Last 10 - 5-5-0-0
Streak - W3 Streak - L2
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Edmonton
47-17-3-1 37-27-2-2
Central - 1st Central - 4th
East - 1st East - 7th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-12-0-1
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 16-15-2-1
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Edmonton
Power Play: 31.1% (2nd) Power Play: 21.7% (13th)
Penalty Kill: 79.8% (6th) Penalty Kill: 79.3% (8th)
Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime on Saturday, February 21st in Co-op Place. Bryce Pickford (1G, 1A) and Yaroslav Bryzgalov (1G, 1A) led the team with two points each. Dayton Reschny and Liam Ruck also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Cash Christie made his WHL debut for the Tigers on Saturday night and had a great showing making 20 saves on 23 shots.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Liam Ruck (82) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.58)
Goals - Liam Ruck & Bryce Pickford (34) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.898)
Assists - Markus Ruck (64) Wins - Jordan Switzer (25)
PIMs - Cam Parr (91) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (2)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+55)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Liam Ruck - 82 (3rd)
Markus Ruck - 80 (4th)
Jonas Woo - 74 (9th)
Goals Liam Ruck - 34 (T-6th)
Bryce Pickford - 34 (T-6th)
Assists Markus Ruck - 64 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 48 (T-7th)
Jonas Woo - 48 (T-7th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (T-1st)
Liam Ruck - 15 (T-1st)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 34 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 20 (T-7th)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)
Liam Ruck - 2 (T-8th)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 9 (T-1st)
Liam Ruck - 7 (T-6th)
First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-5th)
Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-2nd)
Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-10th)
Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 91 (7th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +55 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +46 (7th)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.58 (4th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 25 (1st)
Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-7th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Liam Ruck 7 Game Point Streak - 13 Points
Andrew Basha 7 Game Point Streak - 8 Points
Jonas Woo 6 Game Point Streak - 11 Points
Yaroslav Bryzgalov 5 Game Point Streak - 6 Points
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 48 Career Goals
Jordan Switzer 50 Career Wins 49 Career Wins
Veeti Väisänen 100 Career Games Played 98 Career Games Played
Dayton Reschny 50 Career Games Played 47 Career Games Played
Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 45 Career Assists
Bryce Pickford 150 Career Points 147 Career Points
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha
U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Yukon (1) Luke Cozens
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):
Ranking Player
#26 Liam Ruck
#31 Markus Ruck
#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov
#188 Riley Steen
#215 Kadon McCann
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):
Ranking Player
#12 Carter Casey
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3 OTW @ Calgary - Fri. Feb 27 7:00PM (MST)
@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-0 W VS Calgary - Sat. Feb 28 7:00PM (MST)
VS Red Deer Rebels 10-1 W @ Regina - Tue. Mar 3 7:00 PM (ST)
VS Everett Silvertips 4-3 OTL @ Brandon - Wed. Mar 4 7:00 PM (CST)
@ Red Deer Rebels 5-4 OTL VS Red Deer - Fri. Mar 6 7:00PM (MST)
