Oil Kings Looking to Bounce Back as Tigers Come to Rogers Place

Published on February 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back on home ice and looking to bounce back tonight as they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers to Rogers Place.

Edmonton has returned home from their final trip to the East Division over the weekend where they dropped back-to-back games. However, the Oil Kings are still third in the WHL's Eastern Conference at 36-15-3-2, looking to chase down the Tigers for the Central Division lead. Edmonton is nine points back heading into tonight's game, but including tonight, there are two more head-to-head meetings between the rivals.

The Tigers have won three straight games heading into tonight's game and are 39-9-5-3 on the season after they defeated Lethbridge twice on the weekend.

The season series between Edmonton and Medicine Hat has been about as tight as it could be through six games. Each team holds a 3-2-0-1 record with each team winning once in a shootout. Both teams have also scored 21 goals in the process, and each team has five goals on the powerplay.

Offensively in the series, Edmonton has been led by Landon Hanson who has four goals and six assists for ten points. Medicine Hat is led by Jonas Woo who's also got ten points in six season series games.

Puck drop from Rogers Place is 7 p.m. for another Taco Tuesday.







