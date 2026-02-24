Warriors Comeback Effort Falls Just Short

CALGARY, Alta. - The Warriors comeback attempt fell just short on Tuesday afternoon against the Calgary Hitmen.

Despite a strong start to the game, the Warriors found themselves down by three goals heading into the first intermission. The Warriors penalty kill stood strong during all three first period Hitmen power plays. Keaton Jundt, Kale Dach, and Julien Maze tallied markers for the Hitmen in the opening period.

The Warriors pushed in the second period following a goal from Ethan Semeniuk before the seven minute mark and a goal from Landen McFadden just past the midway mark on the power play.

In the final period of play, Riley Thorpe tallied the game-tying goal just over seven minutes into the frame. Nolan Paquette tallied the go-ahead goal to mark his first goal since returning from injury before the halfway mark of the period.

Landon Amrhein tallied the Hitmen's fourth goal with less than seven minutes to play in the third period. Following a late penalty to Noah Degenstein, Blake Vanek added the game-winning goal on the power play.

The Warriors went one for three on the power play and three for four on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 36 saves on 41 shots. Across the ice, Aidan Hesse made 19 saves on 23 shots.

The Warriors continue their Alberta road trip tomorrow evening in Lethbridge. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 pm. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. Take part in the Victory+ Battle of the Rinks competition for your chance to win $5000. Find more details and select your team to stream here.







