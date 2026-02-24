Game Preview: Vees at Broncos

The Penticton Vees play game three of their six game road trip tonight in Swift Current against the Broncos. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00PM PST.

The Vees (36-12-4-4) set a WHL expansion record with their 36th win of the year last time out against Regina, defeating the Pats by a 7-3 score. Ryden Evers, Diego Johnson and Matteo Danis each had two goals while Jacob Kvasnicka and Charlie Michaud each registered three assists in the victory.

The Broncos enter Tuesday's matchup 13-37-3-3 on the year. They sit in last place in the WHL's Eastern Conference. The Broncos are 1-6-0-3 in their last 10 games and are winless in their last five.

Vees Player to Watch: F Brady Birnie: Birnie returns to the team he played 263 games with for the first time tonight. The 20 year-old has 59 points in 56 games for the Vees this season.

Fast Fact: The Vees will clinch a Western Conference playoff spot with a win tonight in Swift Current.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the only meeting of the season between these two teams. The Broncos will visit Penticton as part of their BC swing next season.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 75 points (33g, 42a)

Ryden Evers- 68 points (30g, 38a)

Brady Birnie- 59 points (20g, 39a)

Brittan Alstead- 47 points (17g, 30a)

Matteo Danis- 45 points (22g, 23a)

Broncos

Hudson Darby- 36 points (14g, 22a)

Trae Wilke- 34 points (17g, 17a)

Anthony Wilson- 32 points (12g, 20a)







