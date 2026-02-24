Game Preview: Cougars at Wheat Kings

BRANDON, MB - The Prince George Cougars continue their eight game road trip tonight as they take on the Brandon Wheat Kings for the lone meeting of the season.

When: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Puck Drop: 5:00 pm PT

Cougars Record: 34-20-2-0 (70 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 4-2 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday, Feb. 22

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Wheat Kings Record: 34-22-1-0 (69 Points)

Wheat Kings Last Game: An 8-4 win on home ice against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday, Feb. 22

Eastern Conference: 5th

East Division: 2nd

Brandon Wheat Kings Roster Breakdown (Birth Year)

2005-born players (3) - Johnson, Burzynski, Mistlebacher

2006-born players (8) - Wilson, Lavoie, Hadland, Arpin, Ronald, Gavin, Kraus, Klippenstein,

2007-born players (5) - Skvortsov, Baumuller, Odut, Turko, Gleasman

2008-born players (7) - Allard, Boyce, Egan, Ruzicka, Pantelas, Boehm, Jacobson

2009-born players (3) - Surkan, Park, Bhathal

Last Time Out:

-Prince George collected their 34th win of the season

-Carson Carels, Arsenii Anisimov, Kooper Gizowski, and Dmitri Yakutsenak scored for the Cougars

-Mark Lamb tied Ed Dempsey for the most wins in PG Cougar history (216)

-Prince George was 2-6 on the power-play and a perfect 4-4 on the penalty-kill

The Playoff Hunt Continues:

-If the playoffs were to start today, the Cougars would face the Spokane Chiefs in the first round of the WHL Playoffs

-Just one point continues to separate the Cougars and Kelowna Rockets in the Western Conference (PG in 3rd, KEL in 4th)

Lamb Chasing History

-General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb is on the cusp of becoming the all-time wins leader in Prince George Cougars history

-Lamb enters tonight with 216 career wins - tied with Ed Dempsey

-The 2023-24 WHL Coach and Executive of the Year earned win #200 on Dec. 3

Heating Up

-Carson Carels owns points in 19 of his last 20 games

-Brock Souch has points in 8 of his last 10 games

-Aiden Foster owns points in 5 of his last 6 games

-Josh Ravensbergen has wins in 4 of his last 5 starts

Manitoba Made

-Four Prince George Cougars return to their home province for the one and only time this season.

-Jett Lajoie (Winnipeg), Carson Carels (Cypress River), Kaeson Fisher (Brandon), and Koy Funk (Portage la Prarie) are the Manitoba kids on the Cougars.

-Carels and Fisher played on Team Manitoba 2024 WHL Cup team which saw them win the gold medal.

250 Club

-Dawson Seitz suits up for his 250th career game in the WHL tonight

-Seitz has spent his WHL career with three teams including the Cougars

-The Medicine Hat, AB product spent time with both the Edmonton Oil Kings and Wenatchee Wild

On the Other Side

-The Brandon Wheat Kings enter tonight on a six game winning streak

-Brandon has won 7 of their last 10 games

-Up front, the Wheat Kings have been led by the duo of Jaxon Jacobson (21-55-76), Luke Mistelbacher (36-37-73)

-On home ice, Brandon sports a 17-11-1-0 record

-Against the BC Division, the Wheat Kings are a perfect 5-0-0-0.

After Tonight:

The Cougars return to action tomorrow as they visit the Regina Pats at 5:00 pm PT.

Next Game: Wednesday Feb. 25 at Regina

Next Home Game: Friday, March. 6 vs Spokane | TICKETS







