2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 22

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 22 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

The Everett Silvertips held No. 1 for a fourth straight week after an undefeated two-game homestand improved their record to 47-7-2-1. Everett dominated Seattle 9-0 before edging Tri-City 3-2, outscoring opponents 12-2 while receiving standout performances from Carter Bear (4G-2A in two games) and Zachary Shantz, who delivered the WHL Highlight of the Night with a game-winning one-timer on Feb. 22. Sitting just three wins shy of the 50-win milestone for only the second time in franchise history, the Silvertips continue to set the pace. Climbing to No. 2, the Prince Albert Raiders secured a perfect four-point week with wins over Moose Jaw and Swift Current, bringing their points total to 93 and reinforcing their reputation for consistency after appearing in the Top 10 for 19 of 22 weeks. Meanwhile, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens remain a fixture near the top, going 3-for-3 this week behind clutch efforts from Maxim Massé and steady production from Maxim Schäfer, as they battle Moncton for first overall in the QMJHL.

Elsewhere in the rankings, several clubs are making strong pushes as the playoff race intensifies. The Moncton Wildcats saw their 12-game winning streak snapped in a tight back-to-back against Charlottetown but remained firmly in the QMJHL title chase, powered by captain Caleb Desnoyer and rookie standout Tommy Bleyl. In the OHL, the Barrie Colts continued their surge with a perfect 3-0 week, highlighted by Kashawn Aitcheson becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer among defencemen and head coach Dylan Smoskowitz reaching the 40-win milestone in his rookie season. The Kitchener Rangers stayed perfect on the week as well, buoyed by Christian Kirsch's 26-save shutout and strong play from newcomer Dylan Edwards. Out West, the Medicine Hat Tigers boast a CHL-best 4.75 goals per game following Bryce Pickford's return, while the Penticton Vees set a WHL expansion record with their 36th win. Rounding out the Top 10, the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada returned to the rankings on the strength of three consecutive victories, with Spencer Gill and Vincent Desjardin leading the charge at a critical point in the season.

For the 2025-26 season, fans can catch every game with FloHockey streaming the OHL and QMJHL, and Victory+ serving as the home of the WHL. FloHockey features full regular-season and playoff coverage for the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ offers free access to every WHL game along with playoffs and more.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 22

1. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

2. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

3. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

4. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

5. Barrie Colts (OHL)

6. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

7. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

8. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

9. Penticton Vees (WHL)

10. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

