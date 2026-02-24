Warriors Flying West for Mid-Week Back-To-Back

CALGARY, Alta. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are in Alberta for two games this week as they look to flip the script on their recent series of losses.

Last weekend, the Warriors battled against two top teams in Prince Albert and Prince George. On Saturday, the Warriors took an early lead with a goal from Casey Brown off a feed from Landen McFadden. Landen McFadden added the Warriors' second goal early in the second to tie the game, but the Cougars responded quickly with the eventual game-winner. The Warriors went zero for four on the power play and four for six on the penalty kill.

Goaltending prospect, 16-year-old Dylan Mingo from Peachland, British Columbia, made his WHL debut on Saturday night against the Prince George Cougars. Mingo made 36 saves on 39 shots. Between his first start and a relief appearance back in January, Mingo has a goals against average of 3.18 and a save percentage of .923.

Last time the teams met, the Warriors cruised to a 5-2 win. Landen McFadden tallied two goals and three points, Mathieu Lajoie, William Degagne, and Riley Thorpe notched a goal each. Chase Wutzke made 44 saves on 46 shots. The Warriors went two for two on the power play and zero for two on the penalty kill.

The Calgary Hitmen are 32-15-7-1 on the season and have punched their ticket to the playoffs. Kale Dach leads the Hitmen with 30 goals and 65 points on the season. Former Regina Pat Julien Maze ranks second with 31 goals and 63 points. Import rookie Andrei Molgachev rounds out their top three with 23 goals and 50 points.

