Warriors Weather the Storm to Come out on Top

Published on March 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors weathered the Calgary Hitmen's storm to come out victorious on Tuesday night at the Temple Gardens Centre.

In the first period, Captain Brady Ness tallied his third goal of the season to give the Warriors an early lead. With less than a second remaining in the frame, Connor Schmidt sent home his 15th goal of the season and the Warriors took a two-goal lead into the first intermission.

Nolan Paquette opened the scoring early in the middle period with his sixth goal of the season to give the Warriors a three-goal lead. Following a hooking call to Moose Jaw's Kash Andresen, the Hitmen capitalized. The Hitmen rallied to tally their second goal just past the seven minute mark of the period.

The Warriors had one chance on the power play in the middle period, but were unable to convert on the opportunity. Late in the frame, Brady Ness and Blake Vanek were assessed matching roughing minor penalties and the teams played four-on-four.

The third period started with 29 seconds remaining in the penalties to Ness and Vanek. Neither team could capitalize and the game continued five-on-five. Benson Hirst and Ethan Moore were both assessed five minute fighting majors and ten-minute misconducts following a scrum. Hirst was also assessed a minor penalty for boarding and Moore was assessed a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct just after the seven minute mark of the period.

Just past the midway point of the period, Connor Schmidt was assessed a minor for high-sticking. The Warriors penalty kill stood strong to keep the Hitmen relegated to two goals. With under thirty seconds to play, Kash Andresen found the back of the Calgary's empty net to seal the victory.

