Carpet One Red Deer Bobblehead Night Honours Darcy Kuemper

Red Deer Rebels goaltender Darcy Kuemper

RED DEER - Another one of the all-time greats in Red Deer Rebels history and recent member of Team Canada is being honoured with his very own bobblehead.

The Rebels have announced "Darcy Kuemper Bobblehead Night, presented by Red Deer Carpet One Floor & Home" takes place this Saturday, March 7 when the Prince Albert Raiders visit the Marchant Crane Centrium.

These limited edition bobbleheads will be given to the first 1,500 fans who arrive at the game.

The Saskatoon, SK native joined the Rebels through a trade with the Spokane Chiefs. From there he went on to post some of the best goaltending numbers in franchise history. He ranks first in games played (178), second in wins (94), second in goals-against-average (2.48) and third in save-percentage (.914) among goalies who played 50 or more games with the Rebels.

His finest season was 2010-11 when he posted 45 wins, a 1.86 goals-against-average, .933 save-percentage, and 13 shutouts. As a result, Kuemper was named Rebels Most Valuable Player, WHL Goaltender of the Year and Player of the Year, and CHL Goaltender of the Year.

Kuemper has played nearly 500 NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals, and Arizona Coyotes. He backstopped the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup title in 2022 and has won two medals as a member of Team Canada - gold at the 2021 World Hockey Championship and silver at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Kuemper becomes the 11th Rebels legend to be honoured with a bobblehead, joining Colby Armstrong, Arron Asham, Matt Dumba, Brandon Hagel, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Dion Phaneuf, Brandon Sutter, Cam Ward, Cam Moon, and Woolly Bully.

Tickets for "Darcy Kuemper Bobblehead Night, presented by Red Deer Carpet One Floor & Home" on March 7 can be purchased through Tickets Alberta and reddeerrebels.com.

