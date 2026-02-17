Rebels this Week

The Rebels picked up two more wins this past week and remain in a playoff spot in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

February 16 - The Family Day Long Weekend came to a rough end with a 10-1 road loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers. Talon Brigley, on his 21 st birthday, scored Red Deer's lone goal on a second period power play.

February 15 - Poul Andersen delivered overtime heroics for the second-straight game as the Rebels clipped the Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3 at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Matej Mikes, Matus Lisy, and Patrick Sopiarz also scored for Red Deer. Matthew Kondro made 29 saves. Red Deer outshot Lethbridge 49-32 and was 1-for-2 on power plays while Lethbridge was 0-for-3.

February 13 - Matthew Kondro and Beckett Hamilton were sensational in leading the Rebels to a thrilling 5-4-overtime win over the Medicine Hat Tigers at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Kondro made a whopping 54 saves while Hamilton had two goals and two assists, including on Poul Anderson's winner in the final minute of overtime. Talon Brigley and Nate Yellowaga also scored. Medicine Hat outshot Red Deer 58-24 and went 0-for-2 on power plays while the Rebels cashed in on 2-of-4 opportunities.

February 10 - The Rebels had their moments throughout the game but ultimately fell 6-3 to the #1 ranked Everett Silvertips at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Cameron Kuzma, Kalder Varga, and Tyson Yaremko each scored for Red Deer while Matthew Kondro made 26 saves. Red Deer outshot Red Deer 36-32 and was 1-for-5 on power plays while the Silvertips were 2-for-3.

The Rebels are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, one point back of the Regina Pats and one head of the Moose Jaw Warriors.

THIS WEEK

It's a quieter schedule this week for the Rebels with just two games on the docket. Friday night (Feb. 20) they host the Saskatoon Blades at the Marchant Crane Centrium for a 7 p.m. tilt. Then on Sunday the Rebels head to Calgary to battle the Hitmen at 4 p.m.

ALRIGHT HAMILTON

Sophomore forward Beckett Hamilton has been named to the Team East roster for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game - February 18 at the Langley Events Centre. Hamilton is in his second season with the Rebels after the club selected him in round one, 18th overall at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. He is ranked 75th among North American Skaters on the NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft.

