Rockets Welcome Tri-City for Family Day Showdown

Published on February 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets centre Tij Iginla

The Kelowna Rockets face the Tri-City Americans at Prospera Place on February 16th for a Western Financial Family Day Showdown at 2:05pm PST. It will be the fourth meeting between these two teams this season. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com

KELOWNA ROCKETS

Kelowna enters this matchup against the Tri-City Americans following an impressive 8-2 victory over the Vancouver Giants on Saturday night. Tij Iginla, Mazden Leslie, and Owen Folstrom all recorded multi-goal performances in a dominant offensive showing.

Offensively, the Rockets are led by 2024 NHL sixth-overall pick Tij Iginla (29G, 29A), who continues to be the driving force behind Kelowna's attack. Ty Halaburda (24G, 31A) is coming off a three-assist night in his 300th career WHL game, while captain Carson Wetsch (18G, 40A) has also been a key contributor and will look to keep the offense rolling. Since his return from injury, Shane Smith (27G, 32A) has continued to contribute significantly to the Rockets' offensive output.

Czech rookie forwards Tomas Poletin (19G, 12A), who is working his way back from injury, and Vojtech Cihar (4G, 9A) have been strong depth players, providing valuable secondary scoring throughout the lineup. Newly signed forward Ryan Oothoudt (1G, 2A) is has also been excellent since joining the group

On the back end, Mazden Leslie (13G, 35A) leads all Rockets defensemen in scoring and is tied for 10th among WHL defensemen in points. Parker Alcos (5G, 18A), acquired from the Edmonton Oil Kings, has added stability to the blue line since arriving in Kelowna while also contributing offensively. He is joined by Keith McInnis (7G, 22A), along with Nate Corbet (2G, 5A) and Rowan Guest (0G, 19A), rounding out a dependable and physical defensive group.

In goal, Harrison Boettiger (3.19 GAA, .899 SV%) has handled the majority of the workload for the Rockets this season. Josh Banini (3.41 GAA, .893 SV%) was solid on Saturday against the Giants, stopping 30 of 32 shots to earn the win.

Special teams could play a key role in this matchup. Kelowna's power play sits in the middle of the league at 22.6% and can be a game-breaker when clicking, while the Rockets' penalty kill currently operates at 78.13.

WHERE THEY RANK

Kelowna Rockets: 4th in the Western Conference (28-18-5-2)

Tri-City Americans: 7th in the Western Conference (25-23-3-1)

TRI-CITY AMERICANS

Tri-City enters this matchup after a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday night. The Americans remain in a playoff spot but are looking to climb the Western Conference standings as the regular season winds down. With a record of 3-7 in their last ten games, the Americans are eager to return to winning ways.

Overage forward Connor Dale (22G, 31A) leads Tri-City in goals, assists, and points. Savin Virk (22G, 30A) is also putting together a strong season and has been a key contributor offensively. Veteran forwards Gavin Garland (12G, 26A) and Jake Gudelj (7G, 24A), along with 2026 NHL Draft-eligible Cruz Pavao (15G, 18A), help drive play for the Americans and round out a balanced forward group.

On the back end, 2026 NHL Draft-eligible Jakub Vanecek (11G, 17A) is enjoying an impressive rookie season in the WHL and leads the defensive corps offensively. Fellow rookie Dylan LeBret (5G, 14A) has also had a solid first year. Columbus Blue Jackets second-round pick Charlie Elick (6G, 12A) provides a steady two-way presence, while Jaxen Adam (3G, 11A) adds additional depth to the Americans' blue line.

In goal, Xavier Wendt (2.77 GAA, .920 SV%) has been one of the WHL's top netminders this season. His 17 wins are near the top of the league, and he handles the majority of the workload for Tri-City. He'll look to snap a personal four-game losing streak in this matchup.

Special teams have been an area of concern for the Americans. They own the league's fifth-worst power play at 18.01% and a bottom-ten penalty kill at 76.4%. Those numbers will need to improve against a Rockets team coming off an eight-goal performance.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Last 10 games

Kelowna: 6-3-1-0

Tri City: 3-7-0-0

Special teams

Kelowna: PP 22.6% | PK 78.13%

Tri-City: PP 18.01% | PK 76.4%

POWER RANKINGS:

Kelowna currently sits eighth in the week twenty power rankings

Tri-City currently sits fourteenth in the week twenty power rankings

2026 NHL DRAFT:

Kelowna currently has two Rockets on the Midterm Rankings of the NHL Central Scouting list as Players to watch ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Goaltenders Harrison Boettiger and Frantisek Poletin were originally ranked as "B"-level prospects in the preliminary rankings, which list them as potential second or third-round picks. This time around, Boettinger was listed as the seventh-best North American goaltender, while Poletin is listed as the fifth-best International goaltender.

HOME AND AWAY COMPARISON:

The Rockets are 28-18-5-2, including an 11-7-4-2 record at the Prospera Place. On the road this year, the Rockets have a 17-11-1-0 record.

The Americans are 25-23-3-1, including a 16-10-1-0 record at home. On the road this year, the Americans have a 9-13-2-1 record.

UPCOMING MILESTONES:

#18 Dawson Gerwing - 2 games away from 150 career games played

ROCKETS INJURY REPORT:

#7 Peyton Kettles - UBI (Indefinitely)

#10 Tomas Poletin - UBI (Week-to-Week)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

The Rockets will play a home-and-home two-game set against the longtime rivals Kamloops Blazers. The first game will be Friday, February 20th, at 7:00pm PST at the Sandman Center in Kamloops. That game is available for free on Victory+ and 104.7 The Lizard. The Rockets will then head back to the Prospera Place Saturday to play the Blazers at 6:05pm PST. Tickets for that game are available at selectyourtickets.com.

