Giants Fall Just Short vs. Thunderbirds on Monday

Published on February 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants centre Colton Gerrior vs. the Seattle Thunderbirds

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Vancouver Giants 3-1 on Monday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre.

The Giants opened the scoring midway through the second period before the Thunderbirds tied the game just over eight minutes later. Seattle scored the eventual game-winning goal with 11:58 left in the third period on a power play and then hit the empty net with less than one minute to go in the contest to make it a 3-1 final score.

Vancouver drops to 20-32-1-2 (43 points), while Seattle improves to 22-23-4-3 (51 points).

Blake Chorney was the lone goal scorer for the Giants.

Simon Lovsin scored twice for the Thunderbirds, while Sawyer Mayes notched the empty net goal.

GAME SUMMARY

The game was scoreless after 20 minutes.

Just before the halfway point of the game, Chorney notched his sixth goal of the season scoring off a rebound from Jakob Oreskovic in front of the Seattle net to give Vancouver the 1-0 lead.

Seattle then tied the game with only 2:11 left in the middle frame when Lovsin buried it after receiving a spin-around pass from Noah Kosick.

Lovsin made it 2-1 for the visitors with his second of the game, scoring off a one-timer from the left face-off circle on a Seattle power play following a pass from Coster Dunn.

The Giants were handed four minor penalties in the third period alone, including two in the final minutes, leading to Mayes empty net goal with 45 seconds remaining to give the Thunderbirds the 3-1 victory.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 6/12/7 = 25 | SEA - 12/10/14= 36

PP: VAN - 0/2 | SEA - 2/6

Face-Offs: VAN - 20 | SEA - 43

3 STARS

1st: SEA - Simon Lovsin - 2G, 4 SOG, +1

2nd: VAN - Blake Chorney - 1G, 2 SOG, +1

3rd: SEA - Grayson Malinoski - 24 Saves on 25 Shots

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Kelton Pyne (33 saves / 36 shots)

Seattle: WIN - Grayson Malinoski (24 saves / 25 shots)

UPCOMING

The Giants are back on the road on Friday against the Spokane Chiefs, before hosting the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday.

Date Opponent Location Time

Friday, February 20 Spokane Numerica Veterans Arena 7:05 PM

Saturday, February 21 Portland Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Friday, February 27 Seattle Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

