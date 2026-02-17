Tigers Silence Rebels 10-1

February 16, 2026

Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers took on the Rebels for their fifth of eight matchups this season for a matinee matchup on Monday, February 16th in Co-op Place.

Monday was Pucks & Paws day in Co-op Place where the Tigers had one section filled with dogs cheering on the team!

The dogs were barking early as Kadon McCann opened the scoring at 2:36. McCann picked up a loose puck off of Cam Parr and fired a snapshot through a screen and through the goaltender's five-hole for his 18th of the year.

It didn't take long for the Tigers to rile up the dogs once more as Liam Ruck made it 2-0 Tigers with a beautiful power play goal at 3:26. Twin Telepathy was on display as Markus Ruck walked behind the net and sent a no-look-behind-the-back pass to his brother Liam who one-timed the pass into a wide open cage.

Kade Stengrim scored the third Tigers goal on the team's fourth shot of the game at 4:02. Stengrim one-timed a beautiful no-look pass from Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll from the slot to make it 3-0 Tigers and continue their blazing hot start.

The orange and black weren't done with their incredible offensive showing to kick off Monday afternoon's matchup as Noah Davidson scored an incredible goal to make it 4-0. Davidson fired a wrist shot from the corner while standing on the goal line into the far corner scoring a seemingly impossible goal for his 20th of the year at 6:20.

Medicine Hat finished the opening period with 12 hots to Red Deer's nine, setting the tone early and often for Monday's game.

The Tabbies stayed consistent in the second period as they put up 13 shots and another four goals.

The first came from Andrew Basha at 11:37 after a beautiful passing play that involved both Rucks and Jonas Woo. After some great passes to maintain possession Basha crashed the net and cut hard to far side before finishing with a Bobby Orr style dive.

Red Deer broke up Medicine Hat's five-goal streak with Talon Brigley's 18th of the season at 15:34 on the power play.

The Tigers picked up a few power play goals of their own before the end of the period. The first came from Markus Ruck after a cross-ice feed from his brother Liam. Markus one-timed a slapshot for his 15th of the season at 17:58.

Davidson scored his second of the night on the power play at 18:55 to make it 7-1 Tigers. Davidson tipped a shot from the point from Andrew Basha for his 21st of the season.

Gordon-Carroll added one more power play goal to the Tigers total before the end of the period. The Utah native picked up a loose puck in the crease off of a Yaroslav Bryzgalov shot at 19:58 for his 11th of the season.

It was all Tigers up to the second intermission as they were averaging four goals per period going into the final 20 minutes of play.

McCann netted his second of the night to add to the massive Tigers lead at 9:21. McCann tipped a shot from the point from Gavin Kor for his 19th goal of the season.

The Co-op Place crowd wanted to make it an even 10 goals, and Cam Parr delivered with his fourth of the season. A long wrist shot from the point caught the Red Deer goaltender off guard and brought the Tigers to double digits ont he evening.

It goes without saying that 10 goals in one game is something to celebrate, but Jordan Switzer's play in net only allowed Red Deer to score one goal on 23 shots.

Special Teams:

PP: 4/5 - 80.0%

PK: 2/3 - 66.7%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Liam Ruck (1G, 4A) - Medicine Hat

Markus Ruck (1G, 3A) - Medicine Hat

Kadon McCann (2G) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Jordan Switzer

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, February 20th to take on the Hurricanes in the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.







