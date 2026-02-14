Tigers Fall to Rebels, 5-4, in Overtime

Published on February 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer, AB - The Tigers took on the Rebels for their fourth of eight matchups this year on Friday, February 13th in the Marchant Crane Centrium.

The last time the two teams met, the Tigers ran away with the game for an 8-0 win. The Tigers brought a massive offensive presence to Friday's game trying to repeat their previous success, but Red Deer showed up big in both ends of the ice.

Red Deer was the first on the board with Beckett Hamilton's 18th of the year at 11:02.

Medicine Hat responded with Noah Davidson's 18th of the year with under a minute left in the first. Liam Ruck fed Davidson with a centering pass from the corner of Red Deer's zone. Davidson took a one-time shot from a knee and found his way past Matthew Kondro to tie the game heading into the second intermission.

Markus Ruck followed up Davidson's late goal at the end of the first with an early goal to start the second. Markus picked up a loose puck after his brother Liam Ruck battled it loose in the corner. Markus leaned into an incredible wrist shot for his 14th goal of the season at 0:31.

In the dying seconds of the middle frame the Tigers were killing off their fourth penalty of the night up to that point and the Rebels capitalized ont he opportunity. Talon Brigley scored the power play goal to tie the game 2-2 heading into the second intermission.

Red Deer took back their lead to start the third period with a goal from Nate Yellowaga at 1:20.

The team's continued to go back and forth as Yaroslav Bryzgalov tied the game back up just 0:32 after the Rebels took the lead. Bryzgalov collected a pass from Jonas Woo at the top of the left circle and sent a wrist shot through traffic for his eighth of the year.

The Rebels found their way past to the back of the net again with Beckett Hamilton's 19th of the season at 11:57.

Late in the third the Tigers were looking for a hero to take them to overtime. The offensive pressure was on as they posted 20 shots in the third period, but they struggled to find their way past the red-hot Red Deer goaltender. Matthew Kondro continued to test the Tigers with some incredible cross crease saves as he seemed to be everywhere at once.

The Tigers found the answer to get past Kondro as Andrew Basha fired a wrist shot from the point that was tipped by Davidson in front right after a Tigers power play expired. Davidson got his second of the night and his 19th of the season at 17:49 to send the two central division teams to overtime.

While the Tigers outshot the Rebels 4-2 in the overtime period, Red Deer would eventually prevail with the overtime winner from Poul Andersen.

The Tigers outshot the Rebels heavily 58-24 on Friday night, but an incredible night by Kondro kept the Tigers to just a point. Carter Casey had a great night in net, stopping 19 of 24 shots faced. Red Deer did not have the same quantity of shots as the Tigers but with luck on their side a couple of bad bounces found their way past Casey.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/2 - 0.0%

PK: 2/4 - 50.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Matthew Kondro (58SH, 54SV) - Red Deer

Noah Davidson (2G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Beckett Hamilton (2G, 2A) - Red Deer

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, February 14th to take on the Everrett Silvertips in Co-op Place.







