Warriors Battle Pats for Second Time in February

February 13, 2026

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After a valiant comeback effort fell just short in overtime against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Tuesday night, the Warriors are on the hunt to get back in the win column.

Finding themselves down by three goals with just over 15 minutes remaining in the third period, the Warriors landed on the power play, and Casey Brown notched a power play goal to get the Warriors on the board. Riley Thorpe brought the Warriors within one goal less than four minutes later, and William Degagne tied the game with under six minutes to play in the third period. The Warriors battled but eventually fell in overtime.

The Warriors are 1-3-1-0 against the Pats this season. The Warriors' only victory over the Pats came in overtime on December 31. Landen McFadden tallied two goals and three points, Pavel McKenzie notched a goal and three points, Aiden Ziprick recorded a goal and two points, and Connor Schmidt registered a goal. Kyle Jones made 32 saves on 36 shots.

In their last meeting earlier this month, the Warriors fell in overtime after the Pats tallied two goals in the third period to tie the game before tallying the game-winner halfway through the extra frame. Pavel McKenzie tallied a goal and two points, and Mathieu Lajoie notched the other goal. The Warriors went one for four on the power play and one for two on the penalty kill. Chase Wutzke made 49 saves on 52 shots.

Propelled by a massive three-goal, six-point night from Caden Brown and a hat-trick from 15-year-old Maddox Schultz, the Pats took a narrow 7-6 overtime victory over the Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday night. Marek Schlenker made 35 saves on 41 shots.

