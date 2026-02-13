Game Preview: Cougars vs. Blazers

Published on February 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars conclude their four-game home stand tonight as they host the Kamloops Blazers to begin a home-and-home set. Tonight marks McDonald's Night, highlighted by a Mega 50/50 with a guaranteed jackpot of $50,000 benefitting Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon. The Mega 50/50 is presented by Inland Truck & Equipment and Link-Belt. | BUY YOURS NOW

When: Friday, February 13, 2026

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Cougars Record: 30-19-2-0 (62 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 4-1 win over the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday, Feb. 7

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Blazers Record: 25-17-6-4 (60 Points)

Blazers Last Game: 5-0 win over Vancouver on Saturday, Feb. 7

Western Conference: 5th

BC Division: 4th

Kamloops Blazers Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Michael, Ravndahl, Keller

2006-born players (4) - Olsen, Moore, Brunicke, Evaschesen

2007-born players (8) - Thomson, Kufterins, Lafrienere, Behm, Coupland, Guram, Zahejsky, Edmonstone

2008-born players (5) - Hurlbert, Deobald, Bonkowski, Lanti, Cooper,

2009-born players (4) - Dumansky, Geras, Tymchak, Gingras

Last Time Out:

-Prince George collected their 30th win for the fourth consecutive season

-Terik Parascak collected his 150th career assist and became the third-highest point-getter in PG Cougars history

-Carson Carels extended his point streak to 15 games

-The Cougars power play went 2-for-5 in the win and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill

-Dmitri Yakutsenak scored twice in the win

-Josh Ravensbergen collected his 80th career win, making 31 saves

Previous Meetings vs. KAM This Season:

November 14: The Cats held the Blazers to just 23 shots in a 3-2 win. Cole Hajt, Terik Parascak, and Aiden Foster scored for Prince George. Josh Ravensbergen made 21 saves.

December 12: Brock Souch's multi-point effort helped the Cougars to a 5-4 shootout win. Preston Lewis picked up his first career WHL victory which came in his WHL Debut. The Cats registered a season high 49 shots in the game.

December 13: Lee Shurgot scored the elusive Teddy and Toque Toss goal which helped the Cougars to a dominant 4-1 win over the Blazers at CN Centre.

December 30; The Cats saw a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes slip as the Blazers battled from behind to beat Prince George 5-3 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

January 16: Prince George erased a 4-1 deficit and rallied to defeat Kamloops 7-6 in overtime. Jett Lajoie propelled the offence with a hat-trick and the overtime winner.

January 31: Carson Carels tied the game in the final minutes with the goalie pulled and then Kooper Gizowski delivered the OT heroics en route to a 4-3 overtime win at the Sandman Centre.

The Playoff Push Continues:

-Just eight points separate third place from eighth place in the Western Conference

-If the playoffs were to start today, the Cougars would face the Tri-City Americans in the first round of the WHL Playoffs

-Six of the final 17 games of the season will be against BC Division opponents; 11 of 17 against Western Conference opponents

Parascak Makes History

-Terik Parascak ranks third in Prince George Cougars history in points (243)

-He surpassed alumnus Jansen Harkins and now sits behind Koehn Ziemmer (260) and Riley Heidt (370)

-The Washington Capitals' first-round pick in 2024 also reached the 150-assist mark, becoming just the fourth Cougar in history to hit that milestone

All He Does is Win

-General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb is on the cusp of becoming the all-time wins leader in Prince George Cougars history

-Lamb enters tonight with 212 career wins. Ed Dempsey is the current leader with 216

-The 2023-24 WHL Coach and Executive of the Year earned win #200 on Dec. 3

-Lamb is set to serve as the bench boss for Team West at the WHL Prospects Game on Feb. 18 in Langley

Point Machine

-Carson Carels enters tonight with points in 15 straight games

-The point streak marks the longest by any defenceman in the Western Conference this season

-Throughout the 15-game heater, Carels has recorded 22 points

-Carels will serve as captain for Team West at the upcoming WHL Prospects Game in Langley on Feb. 18

In Goal:

-With it being a home-and-home, the Cougars could go right back to their number one in Josh Ravensbergen, who is fresh off a terrific performance on Saturday vs. Kelowna that earned him first-star honours

-Ravensbergen owns 80 wins in 123 career appearances

-Alex Levshyn could also get the nod tonight as he looks to get back in the win column after falling against Kelowna on Friday, Feb. 6

On the Other Side:

-The Kamloops Blazers have earned points in seven of their last 10 games

-Kamloops is 8-7-4-1 against the BC Division; On the road, the Blazers are 12-12-0-4

-Up front, Kamloops is led by JP Hurlbert and Nathan Behm

-Hurlbert owns 83 points in 52 games, which leads all WHL skaters; he will serve as an alternate captain for Team West at the WHL Prospects Game on Feb. 18

-Behm, a Chicago Blackhawks prospect, owns 73 points and sits third in league scoring

-On the back end, the Blazers are led by Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Harrison Brunicke

-Brunicke started the season with the Penguins before being reassigned to Kamloops and also represented Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Minnesota

-In goal, the Blazers have received the majority of their minutes from Logan Edmonstone (2,182 minutes played; second in the WHL)

-Edmonstone is 17-10-4-3 this season

After Tonight:

The Cougars embark on an eight-game road trip beginning tomorrow in Kamloops as they conclude the back half of the home-and-home. They will then play Penticton on Family Day before beginning a six-game East Division swing on Friday, Feb. 20 in Swift Current.

Next Game: Saturday, Feb. 14 at Kamloops

Next Home Game: Friday, March. 6 vs Spokane | TICKETS







