Americans Fall, 4-1, On The Road To Thunderbirds
Published on February 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kent, WA - The Tri-City Americans (25-22-3-1) dropped their fourth game in a row Friday night, falling 4-1 to the Seattle Thunderbirds (20-23-4-3) at the Accesso Showare Center.
Seattle opened the scoring a little over halfway through the first period. The puck was worked up to the blue line from the corner and Joe Gramer fired a shot along the ice toward the net.
Antonio Martorana turned the blade of his stick over and ramped the shot up into the top corner of the net, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead with 7:37 left in the period.
The Americans killed off a late Seattle power play to stay within a goal as the period ended with the Thunderbirds leading 1-0 and the shots 17-7 Seattle.
A tough start to the second period saw Seattle extend their lead. After poking the puck through center ice as the Americans tried to hold it in at the Seattle blue line, the Thunderbirds took off on an odd-man rush.
Matej Pekar fed the puck across to Cameron Schmidt in the right circle and he fired home his 37th goal of the season just 17 seconds into the period to make it 2-0.
Tri-City answered back with a goal shortly after. Jaxen Adam let a shot go from the mid point that was tipped by Jesse McKinnon on the way through, cutting Seattle's lead to 2-1 1:59 into the period. It was McKinnon's second goal of the year, two of which have come at the Accesso Showare Center.
The goal cleary sparked the Americans who started to string together multiple shifts of sustained pressure, but they couldn't take advantage of the boost to tie the game.
Schmidt then scored his second goal of the game on a power play 9:42 into the period, taking a pass in the slot and snapping a shot past Xavier Wendt to restore the two-goal lead.
Tri-City got their first power play late in the period but were only able to get one shot on goal as they went into the intermission down 3-1 with the shots 26-14 Seattle.
The Thunderbirds added another goal 11:35 into third as Martorana deflected a shot from the right circle past Wendt for his second of the night, pushing Seattle's lead to 4-1.
The Americans had a pair of power plays in the third but weren't able to cut into the lead as the Thunderbirds held on for the win.
The Americans return home to host the Thunderbirds Saturday at the Toyota Center for a 6:05 puck drop.
