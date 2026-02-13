Game Preview: Vees at Giants

Published on February 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees are in Langley for one final time in the regular season when they take on the Vancouver Giants at 7:00PM.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (33-11-4-3) blanked the Tri-City Americans 4-0 last time out. The Vees road victory finished off a home-and-home sweep with Tri-City last weekend. Brady Birnie and Ethan Weber had two points each to lead the way with AJ Reyelts stopping all 19 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season.

The Giants enter Friday's matchup 19-30-1-2 on the year. They sit at the bottom of the WHL's Western Conference. They are 1-8-0-1 in their last 10 games entering Friday's contest.

Vees Player to Watch: D Ethan Weber: Weber registered back-to-back two assist games last weekend. He now has 10 multi-point games this season and leads all Vees defencemen with 41 points.

Fast Fact: Ethan McCallum enters Friday's game with the fifth best save percentage in the WHL at .907%. Since joining the Vees McCallum is 10-2-0-0 in his 12 starts.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the final meeting between the Vees and Giants in the regular season. The Vees are 4-0-0-1 against Vancouver and have outscored the Giants 19-11.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 67 points (30g, 37a)

Ryden Evers- 62 points (28g, 34a)

Brady Birnie- 57 points (19g, 38a)

Brittan Alstead- 45 points (17g, 28a)

Matteo Danis- 42 points (20g, 22a)

Giants:

Ryan Lin- 50 points (11g, 39a)

Mathis Preston- 35 points (15g, 20a)

Misha Volotovskii- 29 points (14g, 15a)







