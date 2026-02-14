Warriors Fall to Pats to Open Weekend Series

REGINA, Sask. - The Warriors battled but fell to their Highway 1 rivals in Regina to open up their home-and-home series.

The Warriors took an early lead after Regina's Dayton Deschamps was assessed a double minor for high-sticking. The Warriors capitalized just 14 seconds into the man-advantage off the stick of Landen McFadden.

The Pats drew even just before the seven minute mark with a goal from Ephram McNutt. The Warriors had another opportunity in the man advantage after the right minute mark when Caden Brown was assessed a penalty for slashing.

Back at even strength, Reese Hamilton sent home the go-ahead goal for the Pats with four minutes to play in the first frame.

In the second period, Dayce Derkatch tallied the lone marker to give the Pats a two goal lead heading into the final intermission. The teams played four on four for the first time in the hockey game following a slashing call to Regina's Reese Hamilton and an unsportsmanlike conduct to Moose Jaw's Dominik Pavlik just before the halfway mark of the period.

The Warriors had another opportunity on the man advantage with under five minutes to play following a delay of game call to Regina's Jonas Kohn. In the dying seconds of the middle period, Zach Moore was assessed a penalty for boarding and the Warriors landed back on the power play.

The Warriors started the third period with 1:29 remaining on the boarding call to Regina's Zach Moore. Landen McFadden thought the Warriors back within one less than a minute into the final frame.

Kash Andresen was assessed a minor penalty for roughing and the Warriors penalty kill stood strong to fend off the Pats.

Late in the third period, Regina's Matt Paranych was assessed a minor penalty for tripping and the Warriors landed on their sixth power play of the game. With 16 seconds remaining, the Pats hit the empty net to seal the game.

The Warriors went two for six on the power play and zero for one on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 23 saves on 27 shots. Across the ice, Marek Schlenker made 28 saves on 30 shots.

The Trans-Canada clash shifts back to the Temple Gardens Centre tomorrow night for a Valentine's Day match up. Tickets can be purchased here. Doors open at 5 pm and puck drop is scheduled for 6 pm.







