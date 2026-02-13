Game Day Hub: February 13 vs Spokane

Published on February 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks return home tonight for Hawks Fight Cancer Night as they take on the Spokane Chiefs at 7:00 p.m. Join us as we team up with Sunset High School, along with several charities and cancer research organizations, to support the fight against cancer.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Sunday, February 22 - Chinese Lunar New Year - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, March 7 - 50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 10-1 - BUY TICKETS

Sunday, March 8 - Women of Hawkey - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

Portland opened the scoring just over 11 minutes in as Griffin Darby netted the first goal of his WHL career off a shot from Alessandro Domenichelli. Victoria answered with two goals, including a power-play tally, to take a 2-1 lead.

The Winterhawks responded quickly, as Ryan Miller set up Alex Weiermair for a one-timer to tie it, then found Jordan Duguay on the man advantage late in the period to give Portland a 3-2 lead after one.

Victoria evened the score early in the second on Cruz Waltze's second of the season, but Luke Wilfley restored the Hawks' lead with a wrist shot to make it 4-3 heading into the third.

Ludovic Perreault scored his second power-play goal of the night to tie it again, forcing overtime. After a scoreless extra frame, Victoria converted in the shootout to earn the win in Portland.

Chiefs Chat

The Winterhawks and Chiefs meet tonight at the Glass Palace for the fifth of six matchups this season, with Portland searching for its first win against Spokane. In the most recent meeting, the Chiefs skated away with a decisive 6-2 victory in Portland on January 19.

Spokane enters the weekend with a 25-25-1-0 record, and tonight's contest carries significant weight with just four points separating the two teams in the Western Conference standings. The Chiefs sit ninth with 51 points, right behind Victoria in the eighth and final playoff spot with 52.

Tyus Sparks and Logan Wormald pace Spokane offensively, each with 49 points. Sparks has posted 23 goals and 26 assists, while Wormald has added 18 goals and 31 assists, forming a dangerous duo that also anchors the Chiefs' power-play unit.

Hawks Fight Cancer

The Portland Winterhawks are teaming up with Sunset High School, along with several charities and cancer research organizations, to support the fight against cancer.

Our annual Hawks Fight Cancer game takes place Friday, February 13 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, as the Hawks face off against the Spokane Chiefs at 7 p.m.

Be sure to stop by the Team Store to purchase a limited-edition Hawks Fight Cancer t-shirt, with a portion of proceeds benefiting our incredible partners. Fans can also visit partner tables on the concourse to learn more about ways to encourage, support, and FIGHT.

As you enter the arena, don't forget to pick up a customizable "I Fight For" sign. We'll share special moments throughout the game to honor loved ones and those bravely battling cancer.

Your donations will directly support Pediatric Cancer Research and will be sent to Doernbecher Children's Hospital. Click this link to donate to the fight: pdxhwk.us/DonationHFC26

Join us as we come together as a community in the fight against cancer!

Cuts for a Cure

Tonight is bigger than hockey for Winterhawks forward Nathan Brown, as he skates in support of Cuts for a Cure.

Brown has agreed to let Winterhawks fans decide his next haircut, with each donation level unlocking a new style. The more money raised, the more dramatic the haircut becomes!

Nathan will head straight off the ice and get the cut live in the arena from The Barbers, so you won't want to miss it.

Be sure to donate and help us reach our goal of $5,000 while supporting Hawks Fight Cancer Night.

Hawks on the World Stage

The Winterhawks are proud to lead the Canadian Hockey League with seven former players competing for gold in men's ice hockey at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic Games (Feb. 11-22).

Nino Niederreiter (SUI), Oliver Bjorkstrand (DEN), Rihard Bukarts (LAT), Henri Jokiharju (FIN), Joachim Blichfeld (DEN), Seth Jarvis (CAN), and Simon Knak (SUI) all began their careers in Portland between 2009 and 2021, and will represent their countries, with five set to make their Olympic debuts.

Portland outpaces every club in the CHL; Kitchener and Sudbury (both in the Ontario Hockey League) follow with six alumni heading to Italy, while Halifax (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League) sent five.

In the WHL specifically, the Winterhawks stand alone. Portland has three more Olympic alumni than any other team. The Medicine Hat Tigers are second with four, and four other teams are tied for third with three. In total, 32 WHL alumni will compete in the Winter Games.

Protector of the Week

After a dominant week in net for Portland, goaltender Ondrej Štěbeták was named the CHL Protector of the Week, presented by CDIC Honours. The Czechia native stood tall between the pipes, backstopping the Winterhawks to three valuable wins with 115 saves across the week.

Light Show Experience

We have introduced a new smartphone light show experience this season, powered by CUE's "Light Show" platform.

Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Winterhawks App, click on the Lightshow button, enable/accept the permissions, and be ready to join in the fun starting with the team's intro video before the Hawks take the ice!

Fans will be able to sync their phone screens and flashlights to the in-arena presentation, turning the entire crowd into part of the show during key moments like player intros and intermissions. The result? An immersive, high-energy environment where your phone becomes a spotlight and you're actively part of the spectacle.

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by Entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.