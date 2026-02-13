Winterhawks Earn Point in Shootout Loss to Royals

Published on February 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Griffin Darby scored the first WHL goal of his career, while Alex Weiermair, Jordan Duguay, and Luke Wilfley also found the back of the net, but the Winterhawks fell to the Royals in a shootout in Portland.

Game #53: Portland (4) vs. Victoria (5) SO

SOG: POR (36) - VIC (37)

PP: POR (1/6) - VIC (2/5)

Saves: Štěbeták (33) - Eskit (32)

SCORING:

POR - Griffin Darby (1) from Alessandro Domenichelli and Kyle McDonough

VIC - Max Silver (1) from Miles Cooper and Roan Woodward

VIC - Ludovic Perreault (15) from Reggie Newman and Miles Cooper (power play)

POR - Alex Weiermair (28) from Ryan Miller and Jordan Duguay

POR - Jordan Duguay (18) from Ryan Miller and Alex Weiermair (power play)

VIC - Cruz Waltze (2) from Henry Peterson and Cohen Massey

POR - Luke Wilfley (8) from Reed Brown

VIC - Ludovic Perreault (16) from Roan Woodward and Miles Cooper (power play)

GAME SUMMARY:

Both teams' offenses came to life in the opening frame. Portland struck first just over 11 minutes in when Alessandro Domenichelli fired a puck toward the net and Griffin Darby crashed netfront, with the puck bouncing in off his skates for the first goal of his WHL career. Victoria responded with two goals, including one on the power play, to take a 2-1 lead before the second media timeout. The Winterhawks answered as Ryan Miller worked the puck along the right-side boards and found Alex Weiermair in the circle for a one-timer to tie it. Portland regained the lead late in the period on the man advantage, as Miller cut through the slot and set up Jordan Duguay, who rifled a shot past Eskit to give the Hawks a 3-2 edge after one.

Victoria tied the game early in the second at 3:09 when Cruz Waltze scored his second of the season. Portland responded four minutes later, as Reed Brown pushed the pace on an odd-man rush and Luke Wilfley snapped a wrist shot from the right circle to send the Hawks into the third with a 4-3 lead.

Ludovic Perreault netted his second power-play goal of the night to tie the game with under 13 minutes remaining, forcing overtime for the fifth time in seven games. After a scoreless extra frame, the contest went to a shootout, where Victoria converted on one of three attempts to earn the win in Portland.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return to home ice Friday as they host the Spokane Chiefs at 7:00 p.m. for Hawks Fight Cancer night.

