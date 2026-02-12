Game Day Hub: February 12 vs Victoria

Published on February 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks return home tonight for a Night Market at the Glass Palace! Join us as the Hawks take on the Victoria Royals at 7:00 p.m., and enjoy local breweries, vendors, and artists featured throughout the concourse.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Friday, February 13 - Hawks Fight Cancer - BUY TICKETS

Sunday, February 22 - Chinese Lunar New Year - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, March 7 - 50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 10-1 - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

Seattle struck first just 90 seconds in, as Matthew Gard's 13th of the season gave the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead after one.

Portland answered early in the second when Alex Weiermair forced a turnover and Jordan Duguay beat Malinoski blocker-side to tie it. Seattle regained the lead at 6:26 on Brock England's 18th, sending the Hawks into the third down one.

The Winterhawks evened it again at 4:44 as Ryan Miller finished a feed from Nathan Brown to make it 2-2, and Ondrej Štěbeták made key saves to force overtime.

In the extra frame, Portland's power play delivered, as Weiermair blasted home the game-winner to secure the weekend sweep over Seattle.

Royals Report

The Winterhawks and Royals meet for just the second time this season, after Victoria edged Portland 3-2 on October 26 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tonight's matchup carries significant weight, with just four points separating the two clubs in the Western Conference standings.

Victoria enters the evening with a 21-21-5-3 record and currently sits ninth, chasing valuable points in the push for a postseason spot.

Roan Woodward leads the Royals offensively with 47 points (27G, 20A) in 50 games, while Hayden Moore is close behind with 41 points (15G, 26A), serving as one of Victoria's top playmakers.

Night Market at the Glass Palace

The Winterhawks are excited to welcome the return of the Night Market at the Glass Palace tonight! A live bluegrass band will greet fans right at the doors as they arrive.

Fans can enjoy a variety of local artists and vendors throughout the concourse, along with a free tasting experience for fans 21+.

The tasting will take place in the M Corner on the concourse and will feature the following vendors:

Avid Cider

Cartside / The Garden Tavern

Clubtails

Cooper Mountain Vineyard

Dauntless wine cø

David Hill Vineyards & Winery

Elysian Brewing

Grains of Wrath

10-Barrel Brewing Co.

Hawks on the World Stage

The Winterhawks are proud to lead the Canadian Hockey League with seven former players competing for gold in men's ice hockey at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic Games (Feb. 11-22).

Nino Niederreiter (SUI), Oliver Bjorkstrand (DEN), Rihard Bukarts (LAT), Henri Jokiharju (FIN), Joachim Blichfeld (DEN), Seth Jarvis (CAN), and Simon Knak (SUI) all began their careers in Portland between 2009 and 2021, and will represent their countries, with five set to make their Olympic debuts.

Portland outpaces every club in the CHL; Kitchener and Sudbury (both in the Ontario Hockey League) follow with six alumni heading to Italy, while Halifax (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League) sent five.

In the WHL specifically, the Winterhawks stand alone. Portland has three more Olympic alumni than any other team. The Medicine Hat Tigers are second with four, and four other teams are tied for third with three. In total, 32 WHL alumni will compete in the Winter Games.

Protector of the Week

After a dominant week in net for Portland, goaltender Ondrej Štěbeták was named the CHL Protector of the Week, presented by CDIC Honours. The Czechia native stood tall between the pipes, backstopping the Winterhawks to three valuable wins with 115 saves across the week.

Light Show Experience

We have introduced a new smartphone light show experience this season, powered by CUE's "Light Show" platform.

Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Winterhawks App, click on the Lightshow button, enable/accept the permissions, and be ready to join in the fun starting with the team's intro video before the Hawks take the ice!

Fans will be able to sync their phone screens and flashlights to the in-arena presentation, turning the entire crowd into part of the show during key moments like player intros and intermissions. The result? An immersive, high-energy environment where your phone becomes a spotlight and you're actively part of the spectacle.

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by Entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.