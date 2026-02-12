Broncos Down Hitmen 3-1 at the Saddledome

The Swift Current Broncos picked up a 3-1 win over the Calgary Hitmen on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome in their third meeting of the season.

The Broncos came out to a strong start, generating solid offensive zone time while playing tight, structured defense in their own end. Their early pressure paid off at 13:36 of the first period when Hudson Darby scored his 13th goal of the season, snapping a wrister from the high slot past the Calgary netminder. Parker Rondeau and Jace McFaul earned the assists on the opening goal.

The second period featured a strong back-and-forth exchange with both teams creating opportunities. Calgary began to push and outshot Swift Current in the middle frame, but the Broncos stayed composed defensively and limited high-danger chances. Archer Cooke settled in between the pipes and was sharp when called upon, keeping the Broncos in front heading into the third.

Swift Current extended its lead early in the final period when Carter Moen scored shorthanded at 3:11, a goal that would stand as the game-winner. Brendan Rudolph picked up the assist on the play. Calgary answered on the power play at 13:23 as Ethan Moore cut the lead to 2-1, setting up a tense finish. The Hitmen pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker late in regulation, but the Broncos' defense held firm. Trae Johnson sealed the win with his first goal as a Bronco, finding the empty net at 19:16 for the insurance marker.

Calgary outshot Swift Current 30-19 on the night, including an 11-shot second period, and also led the faceoff battle 26-16. The Broncos went 0-for-2 on the power play while Calgary finished 1-for-2. Cooke was spectacular in net, stopping 29 of 30 shots in the victory. With the win, the Broncos improve to 13-35-3-0 on the season and will travel to Saskatoon to face the Blades on Friday night.







