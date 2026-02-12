Michael Bublé and Drew Scott Introduced as Celebrity Coaches for 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the addition of GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist Michael Bublé and Emmy-nominated TV star Drew Scott as celebrity coaches for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, which is scheduled to be held Wednesday, February 18, at the Langley Events Centre in Langley, B.C.

Bublé and Scott were introduced today by WHL Commissioner Dan Near during a press conference at the Langley Events Centre.

"It is my honour to introduce GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist Michael Bublé and Emmy nominated TV star Drew Scott as celebrity coaches for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "When we set out to create the WHL Prospects Game, our aim was to build a stage for the WHL's best and brightest NHL Draft-eligible players to compete in front of NHL scouts while putting on a world-class show for fans. We are thrilled to have Michael and Drew bringing their talent and charisma to the Langley Events Centre on February 18."

The 2026 WHL Prospects Game will feature 44 NHL Draft-eligible players from the WHL, as selected by NHL Central Scouting, competing in front of NHL scouts for position in the 2026 NHL Draft. Tickets for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass are available now by visiting vancouvergiants.com/tickets.

Bublé will join Team West, while Scott is set to embrace Team East at the inaugural WHL prospects showcase.

Hailing from Burnaby, B.C., Bublé is set to accompany a Team West coaching staff that features Head Coach Mark Lamb (Prince George Cougars) and assistant coaches Parker Burgess (Vancouver Giants) and James Patrick (Victoria Royals).

"I am a huge hockey fan, I love this game so much and I really can't express how humbling it is to get to be a part of it at a grassroots level like this," Bublé said. "One of the greatest moments of my life was being asked by Ron Toigo if I wanted to come in and become co-owner of the Vancouver Giants. It has been such a thrill every single year to get to be a small part of hockey and watching these young men not only become great NHLers but become great citizens.

"For me today, to be invited along with Drew to be on the bench and to celebrate some of the most elite young men in our business is something. I'm blessed to be here for the WHL Prospects Game."

Scott, who hails from Vancouver, B.C., jumps behind the bench alongside a Team East coaching staff that includes Head Coach Shaun Clouston (Kamloops Blazers) and assistant coaches Derrick Martin (Kelowna Rockets) and Fred Harbinson (Penticton Vees).

"I'm thrilled to join the Team East coaching staff where I will bring my competitive spirit and passion for hockey to the highly anticipated WHL Prospects Game in my hometown of Vancouver," Scott said. "Michael and I have known each other for decades and it's going to be a blast going head-to-head with him since we have always been competitive. I can't wait to have a fun night with our fans and help my team win. These future NHL players are incredibly talented and work very hard to pursue their dreams. I'm looking forward to a very special evening of supporting them on their journey to the NHL."

Both Bublé and Scott are co-owners of the Vancouver Giants, with Bublé joining the organization in December 2008 and Scott coming on board in September 2023.

Michael Bublé Biography

Michael Bublé has sold more than 75 million albums worldwide over the course of his extraordinary career and has enjoyed enormous success as one of the top touring artists of all-time. With a career that includes five GRAMMYs, 15 JUNO Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada's Walk of Fame, six multi-platinum albums, and over 14 billion global streams, Bublé has spent the past two decades deeply committed to not only keep the flames of the Great American Songbook alive and well - to not only breathe new life into them - but to bring his singular style, vocal power, and passion to timeless tunes that he loves.

He released his self-titled debut album on Reprise Records in 2003, followed by a series of multi-platinum, #1 albums including Call Me Irresponsible (2007), Crazy Love (2009), To Be Loved (2013), Love (2018), and Christmas (2011). Bublé's 11th studio album HIGHER (2022) marked his ninth Top 10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart and seventh consecutive studio album to debut in the Top Three.

Known for his world-class showmanship and spectacular concert production, he has performed sold out shows in over 30 countries. With unstoppable talent, energy, and a voice that is equally at home singing standards, pop, swing, jazz, R&B, and comedy, Bublé takes his audiences on a special journey every night - singing his heart out, serenading them with beautiful love songs, making them laugh, cry, and dance - to give them an evening they will never forget.

In September 2024, Bublé joined the powerhouse coaching panel on NBC's The Voice, taking home back-to-back wins on both Seasons 26 and 27. The two-time champion then returned for Season 28 in 2025, which marked a historic, third consecutive season as a coach on the show.

Drew Scott Biography

Drew Scott is an investor, entrepreneur, designer, real estate expert, and New York Times best-selling author. He co-hosts and executive produces many hit TV series, including the Emmy-nominated franchise Property Brothers, Don't Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Backed By The Bros, and Celebrity IOU - programs which reach millions of viewers in the U.S. and air in more than 160 countries.

Drew, alongside his twin brother Jonathan, is the co-founder and CEO of Scott Brothers Global, a leading lifestyle brand, and Scott Brothers Entertainment, an award-winning entertainment production company that produces hundreds of hours of unscripted lifestyle content for major networks every year. Their multi-category home furnishing and improvement brands, Scott Living and Drew & Jonathan Home, are sold in thousands of retail outlets across North America and on major e-commerce platforms. In 2025, Drew and Jonathan launched BrandJourney, a one-stop licensing partner for building brands within the home furnishings, décor, textiles, housewares, kids, giftware, and home improvement industries.

Drew is an entrepreneur and investor, recently completing three executive education programs at Harvard Business School. He is also a creative changemaker and philanthropist advocating for affordable housing, clean energy, and safe and healthy homes for all families.

In 2025, Drew joined the Board of Directors of A Sense of Home, a first-of-its-kind nonprofit dedicated to preventing homelessness by creating a true sense of home for former foster youth, vulnerable members of our community, and those impacted by crisis and natural disasters. Drew sits on the Environmental Media Association's Board of Directors and serves as an ambassador for Habitat for Humanity as a Global Habitat Humanitarian - the international housing organization's highest honour.

In 2023, Drew became a part owner of the Western Hockey League's Vancouver Giants.

Alongside his wife Linda, he fosters conversation about life at home and his parenting journey through their podcast, At Home with Linda and Drew Scott.

Drew and Linda are proud parents to their kids, Parker and Piper, and live in Los Angeles. For more inspiration, ideas, and product picks from Drew, visit design and lifestyle hub www.drewandjonathan.com, subscribe to the Drew & Jonathan YouTube page, or follow @MrDrewScott, @drewandjonathan, and @PropertyBrothers.

The 2026 WHL Prospects Game will serve as the first all-WHL event of its kind since January 19, 2000, when Kelowna hosted the 2000 WHL All-Star Game, in which the Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference by a score of 10-8 in front of 5,420 fans at Prospera Place.

Since the WHL was established in 1966-67, there have been 26 previous WHL all-star or top prospects-style events.

Vancouver last hosted a WHL All-Star Game on January 19, 1972, when the East Division defeated the West Division by a 4-2 margin.

For more information on the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, please visit WHL.ca.







