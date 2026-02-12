Winterhawks Lead CHL in Alumni Sent to 2026 Winter Olympics
Published on February 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce that it leads the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) with seven former players competing for gold in the men's ice hockey tournament at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic Games, taking place February 11-22.
Those seven players - Nino Niederreiter (SUI), Oliver Bjorkstrand (DEN), Rihard Bukarts (LAT), Henri Jokiarju (FIN), Joachim Blichfeld (DEN), Seth Jarvis (CAN), and Simon Knak (SUI) - all began their careers in Portland between 2009 and 2021. Five will make their Olympic debuts in 2026.
The Hawks outpace every club in the CHL. Second places Kitchener and Sudbury - both of the Ontario Hockey League - each sent six skaters to Italy, while Halifax of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League sent five.
In the WHL, the Winterhawks are in a league of their own. Portland sent three more alumni to the Olympics than any other team. The Medicine Hat Tigers are in second place with four former players attending, and four teams are tied for third with three alumni. In total, the WHL has 32 alumni in the Winter Games.
Congratulations to our seven Winterhawks as they take to the ice to represent their home nations in Milan! The men's tournament of the Olympics will run from Feb. 11-22.
