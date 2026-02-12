Vees Announce Family Day Game

Published on February 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees announced today the Family Day Game presented by Boston Pizza on Monday. Feb. 16 against the Prince George Cougars. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:00PM.

The Vees hold a 33-11-4-3 record and sit in second in the Western Conference and first in the BC division heading into the weekend and are in pursuit of the WHL Record for wins by an Expansion team set by Everett in 2003/04 (35 wins) and the CHL record held by Longueuil (QMJHL, 37 wins).

Enjoy a holiday matinee game with the whole family. There will also be a post-game skate with the players immediately following the contest with the Cougars.

Fans are encouraged to bring their skates and helmet to the game and leave them in the car. Once the game concludes you will be allowed to return to your vehicle to retrieve your equipment and hit the ice with the Vees!

Monday's contest is the second of two games over the long weekend with Penticton hosting the Victoria Royals on VEE-lentine's Day on Saturday at 6:00PM.

Following the two home games, the Vees will head out on the road for six games in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Tickets:

Get your tickets now at valleyfirsttix.com!

Adults - $26.00 + GST

Youth (ages 13-18) - $10.00 + GST

Local Children (ages 12 & under) - FREE*

Out of Town Children (ages 12 & under) - $10.00 + GST

Club Seating - $32.00 + GST

Free local children's tickets and discounted youth are courtesy of Peters Bros Construction.

*Free tickets for local children are available in person only at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.