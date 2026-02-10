Vees Announce Vee-Lentine's Day Game Presented by the Canadian Mental Health Association

Published on February 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees announced today the Vee-lentine's Game presented by the Canadian Mental Health Association on Feb. 14 against the Victoria Royals. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00PM.

The awareness campaign is part of the ongoing commitment by the Penticton Vees and CMHA to implement  Talk Today.  Talk Today  provides mental health support to players and raises awareness about mental health and suicide prevention throughout communities across the WHL.

A key piece of the  Talk Today  program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Every team has received mental health training specific to suicide prevention. Each team is also now linked to a CMHA Mental Health Coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need. 

With the game also being on Valentine's Day, there is a $48.00 ticket package that comes with two tickets, a popcorn and candy to celebrate the day. DEAL DETAILS

The Vees have won nine of their last 10 games at home and sit at the top of the BC Division and second overall in the Western Conference.

Penticton is chasing history as they sit just two wins back of tying the 2003/04 Everett Silvertips for the most wins in a WHL franchises first season (35) and four wins away from tying the CHL record of 37 set by Longueuil (QMJHL) in 1982/83.

Tickets:

Get your tickets now at valleyfirsttix.com!

Adults - $26.00 + GST

Youth (ages 13-18) - $10.00 + GST

Local Children (ages 12 & under) - FREE*

Out of Town Children (ages 12 & under) - $10.00 + GST

Club Seating - $32.00 + GST

Free local children's tickets and discounted youth are courtesy of Peters Bros Construction.

*Free tickets for local children are available in person only at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.







