Broncos Look to Gain Ground in Pivotal Three Game Week

February 10, 2026

The Swift Current Broncos face a challenging three-game stretch this week, including two road matchups before returning home Saturday night.

Wednesday, Feb. 11, 8:00 PM SK vs. Calgary Hitmen (Scotiabank Saddledome)

The week opens in Calgary in the third meeting of the season between the Broncos and Hitmen. Swift Current is 0-2 against Calgary so far and will be looking to flip the script against one of the WHL's top teams. The Hitmen enter the game with a 29-13-6-1 record, riding a four-game win streak and posting a 7-2-1-0 mark in their last 10 contests. Calgary has built its success on structure and defence, allowing just 154 goals this season, the fourth-fewest in the league. The Broncos will need a strong, disciplined effort to generate offence and slow down a red-hot opponent.

Friday, Feb. 13, 7:00 PM vs. Saskatoon Blades (SaskTel Centre)

The Broncos continue the road trip Friday in Saskatoon for the sixth meeting of the season with the Blades. Swift Current holds a 1-4 record in the season series but is coming off a 4-3 overtime win over Saskatoon on Jan. 17. The Blades enter the week at 26-22-3-1 and have hit a bit of turbulence lately, going 4-6 in their last 10 games and 2-3 in their last five. With familiarity high between the East Division rivals, expect another tight matchup as the Broncos look to build off their most recent success against the Blades.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 7:00 PM vs. Brandon Wheat Kings (InnovationPlex)

Swift Current wraps up the week at home Saturday against the Brandon Wheat Kings in the fourth meeting of the season between the clubs. The Broncos are 1-2 in the season series and will be aiming to gain valuable ground in the Eastern Conference standings. Brandon enters the week with a 28-22-1-0 record and sits at 5-5 in its last 10 games. The Wheat Kings are currently on a three-game losing streak but have two games earlier in the week before arriving in Swift Current. With playoff positioning tightening, Saturday's matchup could carry significant implications in the standings.







