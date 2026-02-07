Broncos Come up Short in Final Minute against Tigers

Published on February 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Swift Current Broncos were edged 2-1 by the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday night at InnovationPlex in their third meeting of the season. It was a hard-fought game that saw the Broncos defend well for long stretches but ultimately fall just short in the final minute.

Swift Current played a structured opening period, keeping things tight in their own end, but had difficulty generating sustained offensive pressure. Medicine Hat carried the edge in shots and finally broke through late in the frame when Markus Ruck scored at 17:16 to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

The Broncos answered with a much stronger second period. They came out with pace and created several quality rushes, eventually finding the equalizer just over five minutes in. Hudson Darby buried his opportunity at 5:12, finishing a play set up by Carter Moen and Sawyer Dingman to tie the game 1-1. The goal energized the building and brought Swift Current firmly into the contest.

The third period turned into a back-and-forth battle with chances at both ends. Archer Cooke was outstanding in goal, making save after save to keep the Broncos within reach as the Tigers continued to press. Both teams had four power-play opportunities on the night but were unable to convert. As overtime loomed, Medicine Hat found its breakthrough. With just 28 seconds remaining in regulation, Liam Ruck found the back of the net on a blocked shot from the doorstep at 19:32, sealing the 2-1 win..

Medicine Hat outshot Swift Current 50-16 on the night, with Cooke stopping 48 of 50 shots in a standout performance. The Tigers held a slight edge in the faceoff circle, winning 29 draws to the Broncos' 27. With the loss, Swift Current falls to 12-34-3-0 on the season and will look for a quick response as they travel to Medicine Hat for a rematch tomorrow night.







