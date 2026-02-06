Oil Kings and Warriors Wrap up Season Series

Published on February 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back on home ice tonight as they host the Moose Jaw Warriors for the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two clubs.

It wasn't that long ago that these two met either, as exactly a week ago, the Warriors took a 7-5 win over the Oil Kings. That was the Warriors first win over Edmonton this season as the Oil Kings are 2-1-0-0 against Moose Jaw this year.

The Oil Kings have scored 14 goals in the three games, while the Warriors have tallied nine goals. Lukas Sawchyn leads the way offensively for the Oil Kings as he has six assists in three games against Moose Jaw this season. On the Moose Jaw side, Casey Brown has five points in the season series.

Edmonton is coming off their second straight win on Wednesday night as they defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-2 in Medicine Hat. The win pushed the Oil Kings to within three points of the Tigers for the top spot in the Central Division.

Moose Jaw on the other side is playing their third consecutive road game tonight and are coming off a Wednesday night 5-3 win over the Swift Current Broncos. The Warriors currently sit seventh in the WHL's Eastern Conference with a 19-24-4-2 record.

Puck drop tonight from Rogers Place is 7 p.m.







