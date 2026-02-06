Wheat Kings Sign Brett Wilson

Published on February 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Brandon, Manitoba - The Brandon Wheat Kings Hockey Club is pleased to announce the signing of Brett Wilson, captain of the Okotoks Oilers.

Wilson, a 5-foot-8 forward from Calgary, Alberta, brings four seasons of junior experience after spending the past four years with the Okotoks Oilers organization in the BCHL/AJHL. During that time, Wilson established himself as a reliable and consistent offensive contributor, recording an impressive 110 points in 134 career games. In addition to his on-ice production, Wilson served as team captain, a role that speaks to his leadership, work ethic, and character.

The Calgary born forward is expected to arrive in Brandon later today and could make his debut with the Wheat Kings as early as Saturday when the club travels to Prince Albert. His addition adds depth and experience to the Wheat Kings forward group as the team continues its push through the 2025-26 season.

As part of this roster move, the Wheat Kings also announced that Carter Klippenstein and Merrek Arpin will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2025-26 season due to season-ending upper-body injuries. The entire Wheat Kings organization would like to extend its best wishes to both Carter and Merrek for a healthy and speedy recovery.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.