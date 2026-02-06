Game Preview: Game 50 at Broncos

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the third of four matchups between the two eastern conference clubs. The home team has come out victorious in each of the previous meetings with both teams grabbing a win. Yaroslav Bryzgalov (5A) leads the team against Swift Current with five points.

2025-26 Season Series:

Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Dec 13 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Swift Current 6 (Sep 26 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Swift Current 5 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Feb 7 2025) Medicine Hat 1 @ Swift Current 4 (Jan 3 2025)

Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Jan 4 2025) Medicine Hat 4 @ Swift Current 3 (Dec 4 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Swift Current

34-9-3-3 12-33-3-0

Central - 1st East Div. - 6th

East - 2nd East Conf. - 11th

League - 3rd League - 23rd

Home - 20-3-1-1 Home - 10-13-2-0

Away - 14-6-2-2 Away - 2-20-1-0

Last 10 - 6-3-0-1 Last 10 - 3-6-1-0

Streak - L1 Streak - L2

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Swift Current

47-17-3-1 35-30-1-2

Central - 1st East Div. - 4th

East - 1st East Conf. - 8th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-12-1-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 14-18-0-2

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Swift Current

Power Play: 29.7% (3rd) Power Play: 19.3% (18th)

Penalty Kill: 79.5% (7th) Penalty Kill: 67.6% (23rd)

Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Oil Kings 4-2 on Wednesday, February 4th in Co-op Place. Jonas Woo (2A) led the Tigers with two points. Dayton Reschny and Noah Davidson found the back of the net for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer stopped 20 of 23 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Liam Ruck & Markus Ruck (69) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.73)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (33) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.894)

Assists - Markus Ruck (57) Wins - Jordan Switzer (22)

PIMs - Cam Parr (84) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+48)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Liam Ruck - 69 (T-4th)

Markus Ruck - 69 (T-4th)

Jonas Woo - 63 (8th)

Bryce Pickford - 62 (T-9th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 33 (4th)

Liam Ruck - 29 (T-6th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 57 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 40 (T-7th)

Jonas Woo - 39 (T-9th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 11 (T-7th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 31 (1st)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-3rd)

Liam Ruck - 2 (T-7th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 8 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 5 (T-8th)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-2nd)

Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-4th)

Liam Ruck - 4 (T-4th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 84 (T-7th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +48 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +44 (2nd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.73 (9th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 22 (1st)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Markus Ruck 4 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Noah Davidson 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Noah Davidson 2 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Penalty Minutes 47 Career Penalty Minutes

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Games Played 45 Career Games Played

Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 50 Career Points 46 Career Points

Jordan Switzer 50 Career Wins 46 Career Wins

Noah Davidson 50 Career Games Played 49 Career Games Played

Kade Stengrim 50 Career Games Played 47 Career Games Played

Markus Ruck 100 Career Points 98 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Edmonton Oil Kings 4-2 L VS Swift Current - Sat. Feb 7 7:00PM (MST)

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 8-4 W @ Red Deer - Fri. Feb 13 7:00PM (MST)

VS Saskatoon Blades 4-1 W VS Everett - Sat. Feb 14 7:00PM (MST)

@ Prince Albert Raiders 5-1 L VS Red Deer - Mon. Feb 16 2:00PM (MST)

@ Saskatoon Blades 3-2 SOL @ Lethbridge - Fri. Feb 20 7:00PM (MST)







