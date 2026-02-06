Game Preview: Game 50 at Broncos
Published on February 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the third of four matchups between the two eastern conference clubs. The home team has come out victorious in each of the previous meetings with both teams grabbing a win. Yaroslav Bryzgalov (5A) leads the team against Swift Current with five points.
2025-26 Season Series:
Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Dec 13 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Swift Current 6 (Sep 26 2025)
2024-25 Season Series:
Swift Current 5 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Feb 7 2025) Medicine Hat 1 @ Swift Current 4 (Jan 3 2025)
Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Jan 4 2025) Medicine Hat 4 @ Swift Current 3 (Dec 4 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Swift Current
34-9-3-3 12-33-3-0
Central - 1st East Div. - 6th
East - 2nd East Conf. - 11th
League - 3rd League - 23rd
Home - 20-3-1-1 Home - 10-13-2-0
Away - 14-6-2-2 Away - 2-20-1-0
Last 10 - 6-3-0-1 Last 10 - 3-6-1-0
Streak - L1 Streak - L2
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Swift Current
47-17-3-1 35-30-1-2
Central - 1st East Div. - 4th
East - 1st East Conf. - 8th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-12-1-0
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 14-18-0-2
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Swift Current
Power Play: 29.7% (3rd) Power Play: 19.3% (18th)
Penalty Kill: 79.5% (7th) Penalty Kill: 67.6% (23rd)
Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Oil Kings 4-2 on Wednesday, February 4th in Co-op Place. Jonas Woo (2A) led the Tigers with two points. Dayton Reschny and Noah Davidson found the back of the net for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer stopped 20 of 23 shots faced.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Liam Ruck & Markus Ruck (69) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.73)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (33) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.894)
Assists - Markus Ruck (57) Wins - Jordan Switzer (22)
PIMs - Cam Parr (84) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+48)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Liam Ruck - 69 (T-4th)
Markus Ruck - 69 (T-4th)
Jonas Woo - 63 (8th)
Bryce Pickford - 62 (T-9th)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 33 (4th)
Liam Ruck - 29 (T-6th)
Assists Markus Ruck - 57 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 40 (T-7th)
Jonas Woo - 39 (T-9th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 11 (T-7th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 31 (1st)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-3rd)
Liam Ruck - 2 (T-7th)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 8 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 5 (T-8th)
First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-2nd)
Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-4th)
Liam Ruck - 4 (T-4th)
Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 84 (T-7th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +48 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +44 (2nd)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.73 (9th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 22 (1st)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Markus Ruck 4 Game Point Streak - 7 Points
Noah Davidson 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Noah Davidson 2 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Penalty Minutes 47 Career Penalty Minutes
Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Games Played 45 Career Games Played
Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 50 Career Points 46 Career Points
Jordan Switzer 50 Career Wins 46 Career Wins
Noah Davidson 50 Career Games Played 49 Career Games Played
Kade Stengrim 50 Career Games Played 47 Career Games Played
Markus Ruck 100 Career Points 98 Career Points
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha
U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Yukon (1) Luke Cozens
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):
Ranking Player
#26 Liam Ruck
#31 Markus Ruck
#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov
#188 Riley Steen
#215 Kadon McCann
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):
Ranking Player
#12 Carter Casey
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Edmonton Oil Kings 4-2 L VS Swift Current - Sat. Feb 7 7:00PM (MST)
VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 8-4 W @ Red Deer - Fri. Feb 13 7:00PM (MST)
VS Saskatoon Blades 4-1 W VS Everett - Sat. Feb 14 7:00PM (MST)
@ Prince Albert Raiders 5-1 L VS Red Deer - Mon. Feb 16 2:00PM (MST)
@ Saskatoon Blades 3-2 SOL @ Lethbridge - Fri. Feb 20 7:00PM (MST)
