Game Preview: Cougars vs. Rockets
Published on February 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars will look to get back into the win column as they play host to the Kelowna Rockets to kick off a weekend double-header. This weekend marks one of the most highly anticipated of the season, as it is Indigenous Weekend.
When: Friday, February 6, 2026
Puck Drop: 7:00 pm
Cougars Record: 29-18-2-0 (60 Points)
Cougars Last Game: A 3-2 loss to the Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday, Feb. 3
Western Conference: 3rd
BC Division: 2nd
Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):
2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz
2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry
2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher
2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk
2009-born players (1) - Hajt
Rockets Record: 25-16-5-2 (57 Points)
Rockets Last Game: 3-2 OT loss to the Portland Winterhawks on Tuesday, Feb. 3
Western Conference: 5th
BC Division: 4th
Kelowna Rockets Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):
2005-born players (3) - Smith, Leslie, Halaburda
2006-born players (11) - McInnis, Pankratz, Guest, Corbet, Banini, Pekar, Gojsic, Wetsch, Gerwing, Alcos, Iginla
2007-born players (7) - Paupanekis, Cihar, Poletin, Kam, Kehrig, Kettles, Boettiger
2008-born players (3) - Henderson, Folstrom, Barrett
2009-born players (1) - Hayden
Last Time Out:
- The Cougars fell 3-2 to Red Deer on Tuesday to begin a four-game home-stand
- Carson Carels and Brock Souch scored for the Cougars
- Carson Carels extended his points streak to 13
- PG was 1-2 on the power-play and 1-3 on the penalty kill
Previous Meetings vs. KEL This Season:
October 8: The Rockets used a late third period come-back to steal a 5-4 win over the Cougars at the CN Centre.
December 2: Dmitri Yakutsenak's multi-point effort helped the Cougars to a 4-2 win shootout win. Josh Ravensbergen made 30 saves in the victory.
January 17: The Cougars used a 49 shot performance to help them to a 3-2 OT win. Carson Carels delivered the overtime heroics.
January 30: The Cougars got goals from Kooper Gizowski and Riley Ashe but the Cats did drop a 4-2 decision to Kelowna at Prospera Place
The Carson Show
- Since returning from the 2026 World Juniors, draft-eligible defenceman Carson Carels has recorded at least one point in all 12 games he has played.
- Carels has points in 13 straight games.
- Carels is ranked as the #3 skater on NHL Central Scouting's mid-season rankings, making him the top NHL draft prospect in the CHL.
- Carels was most recently named captain for Team West at the WHL Prospects Game on February 18.
Short-Handed
- The Cougars are without two of their top forwards for tonight's game.
- Jett Lajoie serves his second game of a three-game suspension for a charging major on Jan. 31 at KAM.
- Kooper Gizowski serves a one-game suspension tonight for a kneeing major that occurred Tuesday, Feb. 3 vs. Red Deer.
In Net:
- All signs point to Josh Ravensbergen getting the start tonight, as Alex Levshyn got the nod Tuesday against Red Deer. Ravensbergen owns a 20-10-0-0 record this season.
- At home, the San Jose Sharks prospect owns a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average.
On the Other Side:
- The Rockets enter tonight with a 6-2-2-0 record in their last 10 games
- Kelowna is 16-9-1-0 on the road this season
- The Rockets sit just three points behind the Cougars heading into tonight
- Utah Mammoth prospect Tij Iginla enters tonight with points in 11 straight games
- In goal, Harrison Boettiger owns wins in two of his last three starts. In the 2025-26 campaign, the draft-eligible netminder is 16-8-3-1.
After Tonight:
- The Cats are right back at it tomorrow night as they conclude the two-game set and season series with Kelowna.
Next Home Game: Saturday, February 7 vs. Kelowna - 6:00 pm | TICKETS
