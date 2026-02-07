Chiefs Fall to Last Place Giants, Play in Wenatchee Tomorrow
Published on February 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Langley, B.C. - The Chiefs made the trip up to Vancouver for another matchup with the Giants on Friday night.
Spokane dominated the first period, firing 20 shots on target and forcing a number of impressive saves from the Giants' netminder. Will McIsaac looked to have opened the scoring in his hometown but it was waved off with Assanali Sarkenov deemed too close to the goaltender.
Tyus Sparks did find the breakthrough late in the period, with a power play goal for the second straight game.
Dominik Petr and Ethan Hughes provided the assists on the well-worked goal.
Spokane committed back-to-back penalties with Vancouver building momentum in the second. The home side capitalized with a goal at 12:00 through Volotovskii.
Tyus Sparks was awarded a penalty shot shortly after with his effort saved, keeping the game at 1-1.
Joe Iginla scored at 8:28 of the third to take a 2-1 lead for the Giants.
Vancouver added an empty net goal to seal the game at 3-1.
Spokane was 1/4 on the power play and 4/4 on the penalty kill with 35 shots in the game.
The Chiefs will play in Wenatchee Saturday night before returning home Tuesday for Neurodiversity Awareness Night presented by Spokane Colleges against the Seattle Thunderbirds.
