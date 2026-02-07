Depth Delivers as Hawks Cruise Past T-Birds

Seven different Winterhawks found the scoresheet in Seattle tonight, while Ondrej Štěbeták stood tall with 25 saves as Portland skated to a convincing 7-3 victory.

Game #51: Portland (7) vs. Seattle (3)

SOG: POR (28) - SEA (36)

PP: POR (1/3) - SEA (0/7)

Saves: Štěbeták (33) - Sklenicka (12) and Malinoski (9)

SCORING:

POR - Luke Wilfley (7) from Jake Gustafson and Niko Tsakumis

POR - Max Pšenička (5) from Alex Weiermair and Jordan Duguay

SEA - Matej Pekar (17) from Coster Dunn and Noah Kosick

POR - Nathan Free (22) from Will McLaughlin and Ryan Miller (power play)

POR - Ben Miller (2) from Sam Spehar

POR - Carsyn Dyck (6)

SEA - Ethan Bibeau (4) from Matej Pekar

SEA - Marcus Laraque (3) from Matthew Gard

POR - Ryan Miller (21) from Alex Weiermair and Griffin Darby (short handed)

POR - Reed Brown (15) from Luke Wilfley

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks struck first 5:17 into tonight's rivalry matchup when a shot from Jake Gustafson caromed to the right circle, where Luke Wilfley was ready to clean up for his seventh goal of the season. Portland continued the momentum later in the first, as Alex Weiermair fed a wide-open Max Pšenička at the netfront, and he made no mistake burying his fifth of the year to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead after one.

Seattle got on the board at 8:09 of the second, cutting the deficit to 2-1. But Portland responded in a hurry as 30 seconds later Nathan Free cashed in his 10th power-play goal, one-timing a feed from the right circle past the T-birds' netminder. The scoring barrage continued as Sam Spehar won a faceoff that sprung Ben Miller, who ripped a wrist shot past his defender and the goalie to extend the lead to 4-1. Moments later, Carsyn Dyck stripped the puck at center and went end-to-end, finishing a breakaway to make it 5-1.

Seattle battled back with goals from Ethan Bibeau at 11:37 and Marcus Laraque at 15:37, trimming the lead to 5-3. But Portland answered again before the period ended: killing a penalty, Weiermair carried the puck into the attacking zone and centered to Ryan Miller, who netted his third short-handed goal of the season to push the lead back to three heading to the third.

In the final frame, Reed Brown added the finishing touch at 4:03, collecting the puck at the red line, outpacing his defender, and tucking home a finish from the right circle to seal a 7-3 Winterhawks victory.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks host the Seattle Thunderbirds for the second game of the weekend doubleheader at the Glass Palace on Saturday at 6:00 p.m., continuing the 50 Years of Hawkey commemoration. The night features the unveiling of numbers 20-11 of the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, presented by KOIN.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25, and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.

