Spehar's Sudden-Death Strike Stuns Rockets

Published on February 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Goals from Ryan Miller, Will McLaughlin, and Alex Weiermair pushed Portland through regulation, and Ondrej Štěbeták stood tall late to force overtime. Sam Spehar played the hero in extra time, sealing a dramatic 4-3 Winterhawks win.

Game #50: Portland (4) vs. Kelowna (3) OT

SOG: POR (25) - KEL (45)

PP: POR (0/2) - KEL (0/3)

Saves: Štěbeták (42) - Boettinger (21)

SCORING:

POR - Ryan Miller (20) from Nathan Free

POR - Will McLaughlin (8) from Alex Weiermair

KEL - Tij Iginla (24) from Parker Alcos

KEL - Ty Halaburda (24) from Mazden Leslie and Tij Iginla (short handed)

KEL - Tij Iginla (25) from Ty Halaburda

POR - Alex Weiermair (26) from Griffin Darby and Max Pšenička

POR - Sam Spehar (9) from Nathan Brown

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks came out buzzing, trading chances with Kelowna throughout the opening period. Portland broke through late in the frame at the 16:57 mark when Nathan Free worked the puck loose along the boards behind the Rockets' net and centered it to Ryan Miller, who buried it to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Portland carried that momentum into the middle stanza, doubling the advantage just 15 seconds in as Will McLaughlin danced the blue line under pressure and snapped a shot into the twine. Kelowna responded quickly, cutting the deficit in half at 4:13 when Tij Iginla converted on a breakaway chance.

The Rockets found their stride in the third period. Ty Halaburda netted his first of the night before Iginla added his second, giving Kelowna its first lead of the game with 8:13 remaining. But Portland refused to back down. Griffin Darby set up Alex Weiermair at the point, and the veteran defenseman blasted a one-timer home to knot the score at three apiece. Ondrej Štěbeták stood tall in the closing minutes, making key saves to force overtime for the third time in four games.

In the extra frame, Nathan Brown sprung Sam Spehar with a stretch pass, and the speedy forward made no mistake on the breakaway, rifling a wrist shot past the glove of the Rockets' netminder to seal a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory at Prospera Place.

UP NEXT:

The road trip rolls on Friday as the Portland Winterhawks square off with the Seattle Thunderbirds in Kent, Washington, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. The Hawks are back home Saturday, February 7, when numbers 20 through 11 of the Top Winterhawks of All Time are revealed.

