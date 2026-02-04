Oil Kings and Tigers Renew Pleasantries in Medicine Hat

February 4, 2026

Medicine Hat, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings finish up a stretch of four games away from Rogers Place tonight as they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers for the final time in the regular season.

Currently, Edmonton is 2-2-0-1 against the Tigers this season in the eight game season series. Edmonton has scored 17 goals to Medicine Hat's 19, with two of the games so far going to a shootout, with each team winning one of those. Offensively, Edmonton is led in the season series by Landon Hanson who has four goals and five assists for nine points in five games. Medicine Hat is led by Jonas Woo who has eight points in five games in the series.

Edmonton is coming off a 6-3 win over the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday night and will look to keep the offence rolling as they've scored 11 goals in the last two games, six of which have also come on the powerplay. The Oil Kings are third in the WHL's Eastern Conference and second in the Central Division with a 32-11-3-2 record.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have won back-to-back games, scoring 12 goals in those two wins. They currently sit second in the Eastern Conference and lead the Central Division with a 34-8-3-3 record. They're five points ahead of the Oil Kings with three total head-to-head meetings remaining in the season.

As the calendar shifts to February, Oil Kings forwards Gavin Hodnett and Lukas Sawchyn will look to stay hot. Hodnett has points in six straight games, and had 22 points in 13 games last month. Sawchyn is currently riding a four-game point streak and had 23 points in January.

Puck drop from Medicine Hat tonight is 7 p.m.







