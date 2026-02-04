Warriors Head West to Begin Three Game Road Swing

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are heading west today to begin their three-game road trip, beginning tonight in Swift Current.

Last game, the Moose Jaw Warriors took an early two-goal lead against the Regina Pats. The Pats retaliated in the third period and eventually took the game in overtime. Pavel McKenzie and Mathieu Lajoie tallied goals for the Warriors. The Warriors went one for four on the power play and one for two on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 49 saves on 52 shots.

Last weekend, Colt Carter surpassed Morgan Rielly to take the place of the second-highest scoring 16-year-old defenceman in Warriors history. He now sits 13 points behind all-time leader Nathan Paetsch (44).

Sunday's loss to the Regina Pats marked another one-goal loss for the team. This marks their eighth one-goal game since returning from Christmas break. Their record with one-goal games since the break is 3-3-1-1.

Last time the teams met on November 22, the Warriors took a narrow 3-2 win. Connor Schmidt, Pavel McKenzie, and Mathieu Lajoie each tallied a goal, and Colt Carter tallied two assists. Chase Wutzke made 30 saves on 32 shots. The Warriors went one for five on the power play and three for three on the penalty kill. The Warriors are 2-0-1-1 against the Broncos this season.

The Swift Current Broncos are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings at home last weekend. Anthony Wilson, Hudson Darby, and Brendan Rudolph tallied a goal each for the Broncos. Aiden Eskit and Archer Cooke combined for 27 saves on 33 shots.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







