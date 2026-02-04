Chiefs Host Vees for TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway Wednesday

Published on February 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Penticton Vees Wednesday night for another TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway Night! So far, the Chiefs are 1-2-0-0 this season against the newest WHL club.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway presented by New Country 93.7 The Mountain

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.