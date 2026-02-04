Chiefs Host Vees for TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway Wednesday
Published on February 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Penticton Vees Wednesday night for another TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway Night! So far, the Chiefs are 1-2-0-0 this season against the newest WHL club.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway presented by New Country 93.7 The Mountain
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
