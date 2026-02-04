Wheat Kings Team up with United Way on Feb 13

Published on February 4, 2026

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







It's almost Valentine's Day, let's show the love for The United Way and our Brandon Wheat Kings together on home ice February 13th!

Score BIG for a great cause and give back #BetheOne

The United Way - The Brandon Wheat King "Show us the Love Night" February 13, as our BWK play host to the Prince Albert Raiders at ACU Place. Game time 7pm, tickets available online or at the box office.

Our BWK have teamed up to celebrate their community February 13th for United Way Night, let's fill up every seat to watch our Wheat Kings Win because if they do; The United Way wins too!

Before the game starts, BWK Captain #10 Caleb Hadland, BWK/J&G President Jared Jacobson, Executive Director of The United Way Cynamon Mychasiw; and Co-Chair of the 2025/26 Campaign Shelly Thompson of Pattison Media will be on ice for a #BetheOne video; followed by very special checque presentation, and United Way fundraising announcements for this game.

The BWK Captain's Jersey that Caleb Hadland is wearing; will then be auctioned off at this game, after puck drop. Fans can bid immediately at this game, at The United Way table via a sign-up sheet; the highest bidder will be announced before the end of the 3rd period. All money raised in the sale of this BWK Jersey will go directly to the United Way. While you are at the game, you can also donate on the spot to The United Way by cash, debit, credit or e-transfer, because without YOU there is no way!

See you there!







