Wheat Kings Team up with United Way on Feb 13
Published on February 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Brandon Wheat Kings News Release
It's almost Valentine's Day, let's show the love for The United Way and our Brandon Wheat Kings together on home ice February 13th!
Score BIG for a great cause and give back #BetheOne
The United Way - The Brandon Wheat King "Show us the Love Night" February 13, as our BWK play host to the Prince Albert Raiders at ACU Place. Game time 7pm, tickets available online or at the box office.
Our BWK have teamed up to celebrate their community February 13th for United Way Night, let's fill up every seat to watch our Wheat Kings Win because if they do; The United Way wins too!
Before the game starts, BWK Captain #10 Caleb Hadland, BWK/J&G President Jared Jacobson, Executive Director of The United Way Cynamon Mychasiw; and Co-Chair of the 2025/26 Campaign Shelly Thompson of Pattison Media will be on ice for a #BetheOne video; followed by very special checque presentation, and United Way fundraising announcements for this game.
The BWK Captain's Jersey that Caleb Hadland is wearing; will then be auctioned off at this game, after puck drop. Fans can bid immediately at this game, at The United Way table via a sign-up sheet; the highest bidder will be announced before the end of the 3rd period. All money raised in the sale of this BWK Jersey will go directly to the United Way. While you are at the game, you can also donate on the spot to The United Way by cash, debit, credit or e-transfer, because without YOU there is no way!
See you there!
Western Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026
- Oil Kings Recall Marsh, Hejda, Re-Assign Anderson - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Wheat Kings Team up with United Way on Feb 13 - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Game Preview: Game 49 VS Oil Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Vees at Chiefs - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Host Vees for TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway Wednesday - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings and Tigers Renew Pleasantries in Medicine Hat - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Head West to Begin Three Game Road Swing - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Rebels Edge Cougars 3-2 at CN Centre - Prince George Cougars
- Rockets Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Portland - Kelowna Rockets
- Spehar's Sudden-Death Strike Stuns Rockets - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brandon Wheat Kings Stories
- Wheat Kings Team up with United Way on Feb 13
- Wheat Kings Fall in Road Trip Finale in Spokane
- Wheat Kings Steamroll Americans in Penultimate U.S. Game
- Wheat Kings' Offense Steers Them to Bounceback Win in Wenatchee
- Top Snipers Striking in Seattle Not Enough for Wheat Kings